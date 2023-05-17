Tax uncertainty leading to fewer fresh faces in North Sea deals, says M&A experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Tax uncertainty leading to fewer fresh faces in North Sea deals, says M&A experts

By Hamish Penman
17/05/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockWhile there have been a number of North Sea M&A deals completed in the last year, in the main they have involved familiar faces.
Two oil rigs in silhouette during sunrise in the North Sea.

Fiscal complexity and uncertainty around future tax changes is being blamed for a lack of new entrants into the UK offshore oil and gas sector.

While there have been a number of North Sea mergers and acquisitions (M&A) completed in the last year or so, in the main, deals have involved familiar faces.

“It is the same names that keep popping up and buying North Sea assets and companies,” says Nadine Amr, a partner in the energy transactions and projects team at Vinson & Elkins.

“It doesn’t feel like there are too many new entrants, and maybe that’s due to the complex nature of UK tax rules, and the fact that the fiscal regime has been changing and there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

Harbour Energy © Premier Oil
The likes of NEO Energy, Waldorf and Harbour Energy have all ben buying up assets, but the EPL could put heed to that. Image: Harbour Energy’s Tolmount platform.

In the last 12 months alone, the tax on North Sea companies’ profits has risen twice – by 25% in May 2022, and by a further 10% in November – for a headline rate of 75%.

Although many oil and gas firms have posted record global takings in recent months, there have been repeated warnings about the impact of the changes on industry confidence and sentiment.

Those were amplified following November’s rise, when the closing date for the energy profits levy (EPL) was kicked back until 2028, even if commodity prices fall.

EPL ‘must have a chilling effect’

Alex Msimang, another partner in Vinson & Elkins’ energy transactions team, who has more than two decades experience working in the North Sea M&A space under his belt, said: “It’s hard to know who you’re not seeing and who might have otherwise come in. But in other parts of the world and other basins we see more new players involved in deals, rather than the same parties expanding their existing interests.

© Supplied by DCT Media.
To go with story by Adele Merson. Windfall tax levvy. Picture shows; Windfall tax. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; 08/02/2022; 23f43816-160f-49c6-8dde-a19ce08bea3f

“One of the reasons for that in UKCS transactions, possibly, is the EPL. That might be why we’re not seeing completely fresh players coming to the table. Logic tells me that things like that must have a chilling effect on new entrants and must deter some people.”

Ms Amr added: “Another factor is the availability of financing and how buyers raise debt to pay for their acquisitions. Slightly bigger players, or ones with other sources of funding, can more easily navigate the UK North Sea and break in. As Alex said, it’s a bit scary for those who aren’t in the basin and don’t have relationships with the tax authorities and a deeper understanding of how it might play out.”

Private-equity continuing buy up

In spite of the EPL, a number of North Sea M&A deals have completed in recent times, including Serica Energy’s takeover of Tailwind Energy, and Ithaca Energy’s (LON: ITH) acquisition of Siccar Point Energy.

A return to high oil and gas prices and a focus on domestic supply also means several assets have changed hands, while numerous farm-in pacts have been struck as firms get on with developing projects.

More generally, North Sea deals of late, on both sides of the UK-Norway maritime boundary, have been characterised by the involvement of  private-equity backed, smaller players snapping up stakes.

Jersey buchan neo © JOG
NEO Energy struck a deal to acquire operatorship and a 50% stake in the Greater Buchan Area from Jersey Oil and Gas earlier this year. Image: A concept design for the Buchan development.

“That’s certainly continuing and is picking up speed this year,” said Mr Msimang.

The likes of NEO Energy, Waldorf Production and Chrysaor, now Harbour Energy (LON: HBR), have all swooped for North Sea assets as conventional majors streamline portfolios.

Mr Msimang added: “From my standpoint, it is a good thing to see new entrants, new money, new interest coming in. Some of the assets and projects, just in terms of scale, would be too far down the menu for the majors to prioritise. But smaller players can focus on them and extract value.”

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts