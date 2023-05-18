Rights secured for 140 North Sea workers as Unite strikes pact with Cnooc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Rights secured for 140 North Sea workers as Unite strikes pact with Cnooc

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
18/05/2023, 11:42 am Updated: 18/05/2023, 12:38 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by CNOOCUnite cnooc
Cnooc's Buzzard platform in the North Sea.

Trade union Unite is hailing a “significant” milestone after signing a recognition deal with a major North Sea operator.

The pact is with Chinese state-owned oil and gas group CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, a subsidiary of CNOOC International (0883.HK).

It covers around 140 workers on the Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle platforms and is only the second recognition agreement Unite has secured with an offshore operator.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant recognition deal for our members working for CNOOC. It comes at a time when there is widespread industrial unrest in the offshore sector due to unfettered corporate profiteering.

“We believe our offshore members’ determination to secure better jobs, pay and conditions is striking a chord. Offshore operators and contractors must see that there is a better way to treat their workforce, and if they do not, then Unite will hold them to account.”

Cnooc, full name China National Offshore Oil Corporation, is among the North Sea’s largest oil and gas producers.

Rumours emerged last year that the group was mulling selling its UK assets, but it is understood the process has stalled after offers failed to hit the mark.

It is currently unclear whether the Unite pact means Cnooc’s Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle will escape being hit by the next round of North Sea strikes.

The three installations are amongst a number that have been hit by industrial action in recent months as workers try to secure better pay and working conditions.

Unite previously described the walkouts as the largest in a generation in the offshore sector.

Last week, around 1,200 downed tools for 48-hours, and it’s thought fresh waves are likely to follow in the coming weeks.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, said: “This is a really significant recognition agreement signed with CNOOC. It is only the second recognition agreement we have secured with an offshore operator. We believe it comes at a time when our members’ resolve is resonating across the offshore sector. Corporations are sitting up and taking notice. Unite hopes this positive development will lead to other operators following a similar path as CNOOC.”

Cnooc has been approached for comment.

