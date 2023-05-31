WATCH: Noble reveals new footage of Innovator jack-up leaving Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drilling operator Noble has published new footage of one of its giant jack-up rigs leaving Aberdeen Harbour.

The Noble Innovator arrived in the city in February, with its 200m high legs likened to a new skyscraper on the Aberdeen skyline.

After several months of refurb and repainting work it was redeployed last week to work on a £40 million contract with BP over the summer, decommissioning North Sea oil and gas wells.

On Wednesday Noble shared footage of the unit being safely towed out of Aberdeen Harbour.

During the rig’s layup Semco Maritime carried out a range of services as part of a special periodic survey, including project management, quayside support, scaffolding and hull rebranding.

The firm said 40+ workers had been employed directly on the contract – not including Noble and BP staff – and they would be using local amenities in support of the local economy for the duration.

The company estimated that the local supply chain boost on the contract from its workers alone would be in excess of £750,000.

Noble said the rig is the first in its newly acquired fleet to be repainted, following the company’s merger with Maersk Drilling last year.

It will now head out to work in Noble “surf gray” livery.

The Innovator is the largest ever vessel to visit Port of Aberdeen so far, though not all residents were welcoming of its arrival on the horizon.

However, port bosses have suggested its successful stay could mean further units arriving in the city in future.

Roddy James, chief commercial officer at Port of Aberdeen, told Energy Voice last week that the £400m South Harbour expansion was key in offering deeper waters allowing the arrival of vessels from rigs to cruise ships.