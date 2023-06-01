New wave of North Sea strikes begin today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New wave of North Sea strikes begin today

By Andrew Dykes
01/06/2023, 6:35 am Updated: 01/06/2023, 10:39 am
© Supplied by Unite Offshorenorth sea strikes
Striking workers in the North Sea, pictured last month.

Hundreds of North Sea contractors are set to down tools for two days as of this morning, though some negotiations have resumed.

Unite initially said it expected around 1,650 contractors across five companies to participate in industrial action this week, with a 48-hour stoppage beginning at 6:30am this morning (1 June) and ending at 6:29am on 3 June.

However, around 800 Bilfinger contractors will not participate in action planned over the next fortnight.

A spokesperson for Bilfinger UK, said: “Through ongoing negotiations with Unite the Union, the union have agreed to postpone all industrial action for Bilfinger personnel whilst the latest Bilfinger offer can be tabled to their members.

“Bilfinger remains focused on finding a positive solution.”

A Unite spokesman confirmed that around 650 Stork workers and 200 employed by Sparrows would continue with the 48-hour action.

“Negotiations remain ongoing with the various companies involved in these offshore disputes and developments could occur at a late stage,” they added.

Disciplines including electrical, production and mechanical technicians, deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers were expected to down tools.

It follows related action by around 1,400 workers throughout April and May amid escalating disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.

The union said its action would hit operators including the likes of Apache, BP, Harbour Energy, Enquest, Ithaca, Repsol Sinopec, Shell and TAQA, though a revised list of affected assets and operators is not currently available.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said members were “taking the fight to multibillion oil and gas corporations.”

“Unfettered corporate profiteering at the expense of our members will not go unchallenged. Unite is determined to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector, and deliver we will,” she added.

Sparrows declined to comment. Stork has also been approached.

A further two-day work stoppage is set to run from 8 June to 10 June the following week.

Workers treated as ‘political football’

Meanwhile campaigners for a just transition said the current rhetoric by oil firms around jobs has not seen workers treated fairly.

Rosemary Harris, Just Transition Campaigner at Platform, said: “Oil companies are treating workers like a political football, talking about protecting jobs when it suits them and laying people off when it doesn’t.

“Oil and gas has long been bad for jobs, for energy security and for the climate. Workers do not need meaningless platitudes about jobs from industry and government, they need their demands for a just transition to be taken seriously.”

It follows a report co-authored by the pressure group which found that “low morale” and a “culture of fear” amongst workers were cited as key barriers to the energy transition.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts