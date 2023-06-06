Waldorf: Windfall taxes, decom uncertainties made TAQA, Dana asset deal ‘impossible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Waldorf: Windfall taxes, decom uncertainties made TAQA, Dana asset deal ‘impossible’

By Andrew Dykes
06/06/2023, 7:30 am
© Supplied by Dana Petroleumdana walforf taqa
View from flare stack at Dana's De Ruyter platform.

Waldorf Production has blamed the Netherlands’ solidarity tax and uncertainty over decommissioning commitments for aborting its planned acquisition of TAQA and Dana assets.

Speaking during an investor call for the company’s Q1 2023 results, chief executive Erik Brodahl said the environment had made the planned deal “impossible to close.”

Waldorf announced it would buy the Netherlands businesses of fellow North Sea producers TAQA and Dana Petroleum last October as part of a brace of deals, the value of which were not disclosed.

The sale would have seen Dana offload interests in 21 oil and gas fields including the De Ruyter, Hanze, Van Ghent and Van Nes fields in the Dutch sector.

TAQA’s assets included the P15 and P18 blocks, containing oil and gas production facilities spanning the central P15-ACD complex and several satellite production platforms, as well as the Bergen II onshore area.

TAQA later announced that the completion did not occur in accordance with its terms, and was terminated on 28 March 2023.

“With the combination of EPL-like taxes in the Netherlands including what they call the ‘solidarity tax’ and with increased difficulties with the government on having transparency on requirements for future decommissioning postings made it impossible to close the transaction,” Mr Brodahl said, referencing the UK’s similar Energy Profits Levy.

He said the company had reached a settlement agreement with TAQA as a result, which has now been completed.

Confirmed late last year, the EU-led solidarity tax adds a mandatory 33% contribution on 2022 and/or 2023 “excess profits” from firms in the crude, gas, coal and refinery sectors.

Waldorf reported average group production of 28,000 boepd during the quarter, of which around 16,600 boepd derived from UK operations.

The firm said it had estimated UK tax liabilities of around $58m, the bulk of which relate to the EPL.

However, CFO Aaditya Chintalapati said 2022 calculations were yet to be finalised and that the company plan intends for its exposure to be reduced meaning its final liability should be lower.

Despite this, Mr Brodahl was dismissive of the investment incentives offered in tandem with the levy, which he said were unlikely to provide sufficient motivation for further investment in the North Sea.

“The investment allowances only marginally add to the benefit of doing investments and that, combined with much higher taxes and risk, makes us less motivated to do capex in the current environment than where we were,” he added.

As a result, he said the firm had “clearly less interest” in UK commitments, though will still pursue ongoing drilling at the Scott field and the drilling of three planned infill wells at Alba later this year.

Further “hopper” prospects are also in discussions around the Catcher and Kraken assets, the latter of which is currently shut in due to equipment failure.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts