Oil & Gas / North Sea

New business launched to address offshore maintenance ‘strain’

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/06/2023, 11:15 am Updated: 12/06/2023, 11:19 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by AssetONEAssetONE
AssetONE managing director Roy Milne.

An offshore safety expert, with 25 years’ experience, has launched a new business in Aberdeen aimed at addressing “strain” in the industry’s maintenance backlog.

‘AssetONE’ has been launched by Roy Milne, formerly of firms including Global Energy Group, Northern Offshore and KCA Deutag.

The “primary goal” is helping companies safeguard against major accidents, said Mr Milne, whose business will audit and provide optimisation services for offshore installations.

It comes as Covid has impacted backlog and seen an exodus of expertise from the sector.

AssetONE, which is targeting £500,000 turnover in its first year, will be a “dependable partner” for operators in maintenance, adding it “recognises the complexities and challenges” facing the sector

Mr Milne said now is the time to deliver this service.

“The challenging investment environment during the recent global energy downturn has led to reduced maintenance spending and the departure of experienced personnel, resulting in a skills gap across the industry.

“Limited financial resources and uncertain market conditions have forced organisations to cut back on maintenance budgets and reduced asset support, leading to strain on infrastructure and the very real potential for major incidents.

“Simultaneously, skilled individuals leaving the sector has created a shortage of expertise, posing challenges for maintaining operational effectiveness.”

AssetONE is opening headquarters at Neo Space in Aberdeen, with a satellite office in Dubai.

As well as oil and gas, the firm will serve the industrial and maritime industries.

Set up as a consultancy, the operating model will hire experienced subject matter experts as contractors, as well as providing opportunities to graduates.

The first year will also see investment in AI-driven predictive maintenance software.

Mr Milne said: “Successful operators have a clear relationship between growth plans and asset management strategy which in turn delivers predictive maintenance, prevention of major incidents and profitability through uptime and good reputation.”

He added that the firm’s “core principles revolve around safety” and its strategies and technical safety measures will help operators proactively prevent major accidents and enable sustainable operations.

