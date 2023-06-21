KCA Deutag lands $70m of North Sea drilling work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

KCA Deutag lands $70m of North Sea drilling work

By Andrew Dykes
21/06/2023, 1:12 pm
© Supplied by KCA Deutag

KCA Deutag has announced a suite of new contracts and extensions across the North Sea worth in excess of £55 million.

The Portlethen-headquartered drilling services group said the awards covered platform drilling and maintenance work with existing clients in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Each of the contracts ranges from two to five years and will see the firm deliver drilling services, including maintenance, warehousing, inventory procurement and management at four offshore platforms.

The platform operators were not disclosed.

UK country manager Peter Skinner said: “KCA Deutag has been the drilling contractor of choice on some of these assets since the early nineties and we are delighted to continue our excellent long-term working relationships with our customers in the UK North Sea.

“These contract awards are recognition of the high standards of safety and operational performance delivered by our teams to date.”

The firm’s president of offshore, Ole Maier said the UK North Sea continues to be “an important market” for the company.

“We are committed to working with our customers and partners to successfully and safely deliver drilling programmes, well decommissioning work and innovative solutions for the energy transition in the region,” he added.

KCA currently operates over 110 drilling rigs across 18 countries, with employees in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, the Caspian Sea and Canada.

The company is part way through a major transition having agreed a $550m acquisition deal for Saipem’s drilling business last June.

Under the terms of the deal, Saipem will take a 10% stake in the Aberdeen-headquartered group, with the company’s rigs from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and African rigs already having transferred by the early part of 2023.

In a May update it confirmed a further 44 rigs from Saipem’s Latin American business had been transferred, leaving only 6 rigs remaining as of the announcement.

