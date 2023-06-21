KCA Deutag lands $70m of North Sea drilling work

An error occurred. Please try again.

KCA Deutag has announced a suite of new contracts and extensions across the North Sea worth in excess of £55 million.

The Portlethen-headquartered drilling services group said the awards covered platform drilling and maintenance work with existing clients in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Each of the contracts ranges from two to five years and will see the firm deliver drilling services, including maintenance, warehousing, inventory procurement and management at four offshore platforms.

The platform operators were not disclosed.

UK country manager Peter Skinner said: “KCA Deutag has been the drilling contractor of choice on some of these assets since the early nineties and we are delighted to continue our excellent long-term working relationships with our customers in the UK North Sea.

“These contract awards are recognition of the high standards of safety and operational performance delivered by our teams to date.”

The firm’s president of offshore, Ole Maier said the UK North Sea continues to be “an important market” for the company.

“We are committed to working with our customers and partners to successfully and safely deliver drilling programmes, well decommissioning work and innovative solutions for the energy transition in the region,” he added.

KCA currently operates over 110 drilling rigs across 18 countries, with employees in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, the Caspian Sea and Canada.

The company is part way through a major transition having agreed a $550m acquisition deal for Saipem’s drilling business last June.

Under the terms of the deal, Saipem will take a 10% stake in the Aberdeen-headquartered group, with the company’s rigs from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and African rigs already having transferred by the early part of 2023.

In a May update it confirmed a further 44 rigs from Saipem’s Latin American business had been transferred, leaving only 6 rigs remaining as of the announcement.