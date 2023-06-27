Around 70 TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Around 70 TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/06/2023, 11:11 am Updated: 27/06/2023, 3:14 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
TotalEnergies workers pay
Workers on TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub were among those involved in the dispute.

Dozens of workers employed by French supermajor TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) have overwhelmingly voted in favour of an improved pay offer.

Trade union Unite confirmed on Tuesday that around 70 members had backed the deal, which also includes a change to loathed three on, three off rotas.

It covers workers stationed on TotalEnergies Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn assets, as well as those involved in operations at the Shetland Gas plant.

Control room operators, mechanical, operations and production technicians, as well as engineers, will all benefit from the improved deal, bringing an end to the possibility of  strikes.

unite north sea labour © PA
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members working on TotalEnergies assets have secured a great new pay deal. This is yet another win for workers in the oil and gas sector secured by Unite. It demonstrates that in this cost of living crisis, Unite continues to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Details of the deal

Spread across two-years the deal consists of a 5.5% salary increase for 2023, and 3% for 2024.

TotalEnergies has also agreed to a change to three weeks on, and four weeks off working rotations, a long running gripe of workers.

It means a reduction of 12 days worked offshore for no loss of salary, equivalent to a 7% pay rise, for a combined increase of 15.5%.

TotalEnergies © Supplied by TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies’ Alwyn installation in the North Sea.

Unite says that, since 2018, TotalEnergies employees have been working different shift rotations; three weeks on, and three or four weeks off.

John Boland, Unite regional officer, said: “Unite welcomes the improved pay offer by TotalEnergies which has now been overwhelmingly accepted by our members. The pay deal worth 15.5 per cent over two years offers much needed security for our members.

“It also delivers an important change to the working lives of our members as we have succeeded in getting a better shift rotation. Getting rid of the hated three weeks on and three weeks off rotation has been a goal for Unite for years, and we are delighted to have achieved this result for our members.”

Several long-running disputes between workers and employers have been resolved in recent weeks, giving cause for optimism that the North Sea’s period of discontent could be at an end.

Union bosses have dismissed the notion though, underlining the number of members that are still involved in negotiations and strikes.

A major bugbear for workers has been the lofty profits that many oil and gas companies have posted since commodity prices soared in early 2022.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have been able to resolve our employees’ 2023 Pay, Terms and Conditions Claim.”

