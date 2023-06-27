Around 70 TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns

Dozens of workers employed by French supermajor TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) have overwhelmingly voted in favour of an improved pay offer.

Trade union Unite confirmed on Tuesday that around 70 members had backed the deal, which also includes a change to loathed three on, three off rotas.

It covers workers stationed on TotalEnergies Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn assets, as well as those involved in operations at the Shetland Gas plant.

Control room operators, mechanical, operations and production technicians, as well as engineers, will all benefit from the improved deal, bringing an end to the possibility of strikes.

© PA

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members working on TotalEnergies assets have secured a great new pay deal. This is yet another win for workers in the oil and gas sector secured by Unite. It demonstrates that in this cost of living crisis, Unite continues to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Details of the deal

Spread across two-years the deal consists of a 5.5% salary increase for 2023, and 3% for 2024.

TotalEnergies has also agreed to a change to three weeks on, and four weeks off working rotations, a long running gripe of workers.

It means a reduction of 12 days worked offshore for no loss of salary, equivalent to a 7% pay rise, for a combined increase of 15.5%.

© Supplied by TotalEnergies

Unite says that, since 2018, TotalEnergies employees have been working different shift rotations; three weeks on, and three or four weeks off.

John Boland, Unite regional officer, said: “Unite welcomes the improved pay offer by TotalEnergies which has now been overwhelmingly accepted by our members. The pay deal worth 15.5 per cent over two years offers much needed security for our members.

“It also delivers an important change to the working lives of our members as we have succeeded in getting a better shift rotation. Getting rid of the hated three weeks on and three weeks off rotation has been a goal for Unite for years, and we are delighted to have achieved this result for our members.”

Several long-running disputes between workers and employers have been resolved in recent weeks, giving cause for optimism that the North Sea’s period of discontent could be at an end.

Union bosses have dismissed the notion though, underlining the number of members that are still involved in negotiations and strikes.

A major bugbear for workers has been the lofty profits that many oil and gas companies have posted since commodity prices soared in early 2022.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have been able to resolve our employees’ 2023 Pay, Terms and Conditions Claim.”