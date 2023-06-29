EnerQuip hails growth milestone with appointment of 100th team member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnerQuip hails growth milestone with appointment of 100th team member

By Andrew Dykes
29/06/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by EnerQuipEnerQuip business development manager and 100th staff member Mike Halliday.
A suite of recent contract wins have propelled expansion at EnerQuip, with the firm announcing this week that its roster of staff has now tipped over the century mark.

The Portlethen-based oilfield equipment firm reported that a 25% year-on-year increase in work won during the first quarter of 2023, securing just shy of £5m worth of contracts during that period.

Clients include a raft of projects in previously untapped markets such as Germany and Cote d’Ivoire, as well as in its traditional regions of operation.

Set up eight years ago the torque machine specialist now employs 94 people in the UK, including 74 in Aberdeen, ten at Lybster in Caithness and ten at Diamac Engineering – a Fife-based precision machining company acquired by the company last year.

Overseas, EnerQuip employs two people in Abu Dhabi, three in Houston and one in Australia with plans for further expansion across the board set to see the total rise further in the coming weeks and months.

The 100th person to its ranks was Mike Halliday, who was appointed business development manager.

Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained during more than two decades in business development and sales positions with various global organisations.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Halliday said: “This is an exciting time to join EnerQuip and I look forward to working with the team to build on their excellent growth achieved to date and further support their ambitious growth plans into 2023 and beyond.”

Managing director Andrew Robins added: “Since the start, we have worked hard to establish EnerQuip as a trusted industry leader and central to achieving that is having excellent people on board.

We are proud to be building a strong team of industry professionals who share our commitment to delivering excellence to clients worldwide and using that foundation as a springboard towards growth.”

