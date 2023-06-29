EnerQuip hails growth milestone with appointment of 100th team member

A suite of recent contract wins have propelled expansion at EnerQuip, with the firm announcing this week that its roster of staff has now tipped over the century mark.

The Portlethen-based oilfield equipment firm reported that a 25% year-on-year increase in work won during the first quarter of 2023, securing just shy of £5m worth of contracts during that period.

Clients include a raft of projects in previously untapped markets such as Germany and Cote d’Ivoire, as well as in its traditional regions of operation.

Set up eight years ago the torque machine specialist now employs 94 people in the UK, including 74 in Aberdeen, ten at Lybster in Caithness and ten at Diamac Engineering – a Fife-based precision machining company acquired by the company last year.

Overseas, EnerQuip employs two people in Abu Dhabi, three in Houston and one in Australia with plans for further expansion across the board set to see the total rise further in the coming weeks and months.

The 100th person to its ranks was Mike Halliday, who was appointed business development manager.

Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained during more than two decades in business development and sales positions with various global organisations.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Halliday said: “This is an exciting time to join EnerQuip and I look forward to working with the team to build on their excellent growth achieved to date and further support their ambitious growth plans into 2023 and beyond.”

Managing director Andrew Robins added: “Since the start, we have worked hard to establish EnerQuip as a trusted industry leader and central to achieving that is having excellent people on board.

We are proud to be building a strong team of industry professionals who share our commitment to delivering excellence to clients worldwide and using that foundation as a springboard towards growth.”