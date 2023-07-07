Oil industry protesters arrested at royal event charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Oil industry protesters arrested at royal event charged

By Energy Reporter
07/07/2023, 7:35 am
© Colin MearnsCrowds on the Royal Mile for the Royal Procession on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh. King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla.
Two oil and gas protesters have been charged after allegedly attempting to climb a crowd barrier at the King’s coronation celebration in Scotland.

Imogen Robertson, 22, and Hannah Torrance-Bright, 21, were arrested in connection with an alleged breach of the peace during the royal event in Edinburgh on Wednesday and later charged.

They have been released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court next Tuesday.

The two were not part of anti-monarchy protests which took place at the time, but are members of This Is Rigged – a Scottish pressure group that hopes to curtail the oil and gas industry.

On Twitter, the group claimed the arrests were “infringing on our democratic right to protest”.

Police Scotland arrested four people in total and gave a further four warnings throughout Wednesday as people flocked to the Royal Mile for the national service of thanksgiving held for the King at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Police said William Duncan, 47, was arrested on suspicion of theft and Antonio Juncel, 43, who had an outstanding warrant against him, was also detained.

Three other men and one woman were arrested for alleged threatening behaviour and failing to desist when asked to do so, though their arrests were later changed to recorded police warnings.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, police lead for the event, said: “This significant constitutional event took place safely without any disruption to the ceremony or people’s procession.

“Safety was our priority and a number of actions were taken to ensure this, which included an open approach to engaging with potential protest groups.

“Over the past few weeks, our protest liaison team have been speaking to protest groups, we set up an independent advisory group to help guide our approach and, in co-ordination with the event organiser and the local authority crowd safety manager, we worked hard to identify dedicated protest areas to maximise public safety, balanced against people’s rights to protest.

“I would like to thank the overwhelming majority of protesters who engaged with us and also our officers whose professionalism helped ensure the safe delivery of this event for everyone who attended.

“Decisions about how to police protests require us to balance complex and often competing rights and issues. We have a legal duty to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest.

“Our priority is public safety and a policing plan was in place to maintain people’s safety, ensure the safe delivery of this event, enable peaceful protest and minimise disruption.”

