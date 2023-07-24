Greenpeace takes UK oil licensing round battle to High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Greenpeace takes UK oil licensing round battle to High Court

By Andrew Dykes
25/07/2023, 12:01 am
© PAnorth sea barrels oeuk
North Sea drilling rigs stacked in the Cromarty Firth.

Campaigners are due in the High Court today for the first hearing in a judicial review over the government’s plans to continue offering licences for North Sea oil and gas exploration.

Backed by Greenpeace and fossil fuel campaigners Uplift, the hearing seeks to challenge the UK government’s “reckless” decision to proceed with awarding new exploration licences as part of the 33rd Licensing Round.

Launched last year, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is currently considering 115 applications for new acreage from some 76 companies as part of the process.

Tuesday’s hearing forms the first step in a trio of actions threatened by campaigners in the wake of the announcement last year, with a judge granting permission for a full Judicial Review of Greenpeace’s argument in April.

Its contention is that the UK government has “failed to properly assess the climate impact” of the new round and has failed to properly consider “reasonable alternatives.”

The group argues that none of the tests set out as part of the government’s climate compatibility checkpoint process for new oil and gas development consider the emissions created from burning fossil fuels, despite the fact that this will cover more than four-fifths of the total emissions from the new licences.

It also contends that the government has not explain how the 33rd Round is compatible with the UK’s wider climate objectives.

The hearing follows “unprecedented” weeks for the global climate, during which records for temperature, ocean heat, and Antarctic sea ice have all been broken – driven largely by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Leading academics have warned that further licensing would undermine the UK’s position as a global climate leader and make it more difficult to limit further rises in global temperatures.

However, the government maintains new oil and gas is needed for domestic energy security.

In a conversation with the Financial Times last weekend, energy security secretary Grant Shapps said the administration would “max out” the North Sea’s oil and gas reserves, and claimed that UK carbon emissions would still decline at “twice the rate” outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been approached for comment.

‘No public benefit’

Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner Philip Evans said: “We’re in the High Court today to hold the government to account on their reckless decision to approve new oil and gas without properly checking the damage it will do to the climate.

“It’s a scandal that the government is attempting to ignore over 80% of emissions generated by new fossil fuel developments in their decision-making process, and in fact it’s unlawful.”

He added that further drilling in the North Sea would also “do nothing to help bring down bills or boost energy security.”

Uplift executive director and climate lawyer Tessa Khan said: “The grounds for challenging these new licenses is clear, but we shouldn’t have to take the government to court. There is no public benefit from new licensing: most of the UK’s gas is gone and the majority of the oil that’s left will be exported.

“This government’s pandering to the oil and gas lobby is holding back the massive expansion in cheaper renewables that we need to ensure the UK has a secure supply of affordable energy that doesn’t mess with our climate.”

Greenpeace has initiated similar action over the decision to approve development of Shell’s Jackdaw field, a case expected to reach court at some point next year, pending the outcome of a separate case brought against Surrey County Council in the Supreme Court.

Uplift, meanwhile, has also threatened the government with legal action should it approve the Rosebank development West of Shetland, a decision on which has now been moved further into Q3.

