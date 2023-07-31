IOG at risk of ‘administration’ as North Sea operator seeks waiver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

IOG at risk of ‘administration’ as North Sea operator seeks waiver

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
31/07/2023, 11:46 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by IOG plcIOG administration waiver
IOG's Blythe topside, with the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm in the background.

IOG (LON: IOG) is seeking support from its investors as the oil and gas firm tries to stave off the threat of administration.

The troubled North Sea operator is in “advanced” discussions with bondholders and advisers over a further waiver to interest payments.

Should a settlement be reached, it would offer IOG an “additional period of stability” to address challenges around its balance sheet.

While there is an expectation that the waiver “will be signed as soon as practicable”, the firm issued a stark warning should the pact collapse.

It may result in IOG defaulting on its interest payments under the bond terms, potentially leading to the company being placed in administration.

The firm’s directors have clarified that they “do not believe that this is a likely outcome” and expect the waiver to give the firm a period of solidity.

An existing waiver, signed on June 22, postponed interest payments due on June 20 – as part of a €100 million senior secured bond – to July 31.

Since then, IOG has held “extensive discussions” to agree a further waiver as it attempts to get back on an even keel.

In recent months the London-listed firm has battled numerous issues at its flagship Saturn Banks project in the Southern North Sea.

At the end of June IOG confirmed it had cancelled a rig contract and suspended drilling plans in order to focus on improving its financial position.

Rupert Newall, chief executive of IOG said: “We are now at an advanced stage of agreeing a further waiver, which we expect will be signed as soon as practicable. We continue to have constructive discussions with bondholders and remain focused on delivering an outcome in the best interests of all stakeholders in IOG. We will keep the market advised on further progress at the appropriate times.”

On the operational front IOG says that the gas rate at its Blythe H2 has naturally declined to around 26m standard cubic feet a day (mmscf/d), with over 95% operating efficiency in July and no associated water production.

Average production will be curtailed next month though when the Perenco Bacton terminal goes through its annual maintenance shutdown is scheduled – it is expected to last about one week.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts