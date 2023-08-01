BP boss confirms delay to Seagull with project expected to come online ‘later this year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP boss confirms delay to Seagull with project expected to come online ‘later this year’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/08/2023, 11:11 am Updated: 01/08/2023, 11:11 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Getty ImagesBP Seagull project
The Seagull project will be tied back to the BP's ETAP hub

The chief executive of BP (LON: BP) has confirmed a slight delay to the North Sea Seagull project.

During a call with analysts on Tuesday morning, following the release of the supermajor’s latest results, Bernard Looney revealed the scheme is expected to come on stream “later” in 2023.

That is despite previously issued guidance that Seagull would start up production in the first half of the year.

Moreover operator Neptune Energy said in May that the project was close to completion, with first oil slated for July.

bp winfall tax © Supplied by BP
BP CEO Bernard Looney

Drilling at Seagull, a tieback to BP’s ETAP production hub, got underway last year.

Sat 10 miles to the south of the platform, the projects is estimated to hold proved plus probable net gross reserves of 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Eni takeover subject Neptune operates Seagull with a 35% stake, while BP holds 50% and Japex has 15%.

Gas from the field will be exported via the CATS pipeline system to shore at the CATS Processing Terminal in Teesside.

Seagull oil meanwhile will be sent to shore through the through the GAEL and FPS pipeline systems, to the Kinneil Terminal onshore at Grangemouth.

Other BP projects in 2023

Another of BP’s projects due to come onstream in the second half of 2023 is the Tangguh LNG expansion initiative, where final works are ongoing.

When the third phase of the scheme does start-up, the total capacity at the Indonesia facility will be will be 11.4 million tonnes of gas per year.

asia oil investment © Supplied by BP
An aerial view of Tangguh LNG plant. BP’s $2 billion Ubadari and Vorwata enhanced gas recovery project is part of the Tangguh LNG scheme.. Indonesia. Supplied by BP Date; 22/08/2022

Projects to have started up in the first half of 2022 include Mad Dog phase two in the Gulf of Mexico, and  KG D6 in India.

Together they will add around 90,000 barrels a day of oil equivalent, net production, by 2025, Mr Looney said.

‘The most diverse energy strategy of any company in Britain’

The Irishman also restated BP’s long-term commitment to the UK, when asked about the attractiveness of the region as an investment destination.

Energy policy has dominated the headlines for much of the last year, with Wesminter’s North Sea windfall tax and, more recently, funding for carbon capture and storage and fresh exploration licences.

Mr Looney told analysts that BP is “supportive of any policies which acknowledge that the world needs a rapid transition, and needs an orderly transition”.

“For us that means an ‘and not or’ strategy in the UK – investing in the North Sea and investing in transition, and that’s what we’re doing.

© Supplied by Andrew Dykes
BP logo above a stand at All-Energy 2023. Glasgow.

“We probably have the most diverse energy strategy of any company in Britain. We’re involved in oil and gas today; we’re on a five well drilling campaign West of Shetland; we’re bringing on Seagull later this year; and we’re continue to look at licences and investment decisions.”

He also highlighted BP’s offshore wind plays in the UK, with projects in the Irish Sea and Scotland, and reemphasised plans to invest £18 billion in the region this decade.

“We’re active right across the spectrum, and that should give you a sense of how we see Britain as a place to invest,” Mr Looney added.

