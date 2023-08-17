TotalEnergies to see North Sea fees raise by millions following ETS changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

TotalEnergies to see North Sea fees raise by millions following ETS changes

By Ryan Duff
17/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 17/08/2023, 8:29 am
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyNeptune Energy gave details on the Isabella and Seagull projects in its first set of results since Eni's takeover plans were announced.
The TotalEnergies-operated Elgin-Franklin installation.

Changes to the UK’s Emissions Trading Scheme will result in Supermajor TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) seeing a near £30 million hike in fees.

The UK government recently introduced changes to its Emissions Trading Scheme, however, analyst firm Westwood has found this will have “minimal financial impact on the offshore oil and gas industry.”

After the updates to the scheme come into effect, the UK is set to charge £47 per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions, a 40% discount to the prices imposed by the European Union at £75.86 (€88.50).

The reason the Franch supermajor is being hit harder than most is, process emissions will now be included within the UK ETS from 2025.

Some North Sea sites will see a price hike relating to emissions, namely the Elgin and Franklin Hub.

The Elgin and Franklin Hub will experience increased costs relating to emissions, however, Westwood has found that “the impact on the hub’s economics is minimal.”

TotalEnergies workers pay
TotalEnergies’ Elgin-Franklin hub in the North Sea

The analysts at Westwood Global Energy Group have found that some facilities will be hit harder following the ETS changes, the firm writes: “Facilities which carry out gas sweetening will see a financial impact.”

Gas Sweetening is a process that involves removing CO2, hydrogen sulphides, and mercaptans from natural gas through the use of amines ahead of transport and sale.

The industry analysts say: “In the offshore oil and gas sector the only hub which carries out gas sweetening offshore and vents a significant volume of CO2 is the Elgin and Franklin Hub.”

Assuming an allowance cost of $100 per tonne of CO2, the analytics firm has predicted that the North Sea production hub will incur additional charges of around $38 million (around £29.78m) following the changes to the ETS taking effect.

This would mark an increase in fees of around 40% for the TotalEnergies North Sea production hub.

TotalEnergies was asked for comment.

Tories let green policy slide off the agenda

The Conservative Party has been criticised recently for letting emissions-cutting measures fall down its list of priorities as prime minister Rishi Sunak indicated a readiness to soften green policies and grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences.

The UK Government’s energy security secretary, Grant Shapps has also recently claimed that granting “every single conceivable licence to the North Sea” would be within the country’s net zero targets.

He said: “The IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change], who is the global authority on this, says that to meet net zero by 2050 the world needs to reduce its reliance on oil and gas by four per cent a year. Even if we granted every single conceivable licence to the North Sea … the [UK’s oil production] would decline at seven per cent a year, twice the rate of the IPCC [recommendations].”

