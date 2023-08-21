Shell receives final bids for UK North Sea gas assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell receives final bids for UK North Sea gas assets

By Bloomberg
21/08/2023, 3:29 pm Updated: 21/08/2023, 3:32 pm
© BloombergShell North Sea gas
A Shell logo outside a Royal Dutch Shell Plc gas station in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Shell (LON: SHEL) has whittled down bidders for its southern North Sea gas fields to three final contenders, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Perenco, Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) and newcomer Viaro Energy have bid for a package of UK assets that includes the Leman Alpha hub, the Clipper field and the Bacton gas terminal, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The assets may be valued at around $600 million to $800 million, one of the people said.

Representatives for Shell, Perenco, Ithaca and Viaro declined to comment.

Ownership of North Sea fields has changed substantially in the past decade as oil majors largely withdraw from the aging basin. Assets have been snapped up by private equity-backed firms, smaller exploration and production companies and a handful of new players.

While such companies may bring fresh funds to the region, the UK’s move last year to slap a windfall tax on producers has called profitability into question.

Results of Shell’s sale process are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, two of the people said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts