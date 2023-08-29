North Sea regulator NSTA seeks £80k-a-year chairperson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea regulator NSTA seeks £80k-a-year chairperson

By Andrew Dykes
29/08/2023, 1:00 pm
© Supplied by DC Thomsonnsta north sea production
NSTA chairman Tim Eggar.

The North Sea Transition Authority has begun its hunt for a new board chairperson ahead of the departure of Tim Eggar in spring 2024.

A job posting on the government’s public appointments page calls for a new non-executive chair to lead the NSTA board in regulating and promoting the UK’s oil, gas, and carbon storage sectors.

The successful candidate will be required to carry out duties for around two days per week, receiving remuneration of £80,000 per annum for a term of three years.

The new appointee will replace current chairman Tim Eggar, who is set to stand down when his contract ends in March 2024.

Mr Eggar, a former UK energy minister, took on the position in 2019. He was previously a member of parliament for almost 20 years and acted as the UK government’s energy minister between 1992 and 1996, later holding numerous roles within industry.

An NSTA spokesman said: “Tim Eggar is due to stand down as non-executive Chairman when his term expires in March 2024. Tim has provided – and continues to provide – invaluable support to the Board and leadership team during a pivotal time for the organisation.

“Since he joined the Board in March 2019, the NSTA has revised its strategy to put net zero at the heart of its work and changed its name to reflect our leading role in the UK’s energy transition. The process of appointing his successor is ongoing.”

NSTA accounts show the regulator holds around seven board meetings per year, and roughly the same number of committee meetings – both of which the chairperson would be expected to attend.

According to the job description, the candidate will act as an “ambassador” for the NSTA, by promoting its reputation across government and industry.

The position calls for senior experience with financial and commercial accountability, communication and influencing skills, sound knowledge of corporate governance and – naturally – an understanding of the oil and gas and wider energy sector.

They are expected to foster “effective, cooperative, and inclusive” leadership of the ten-member board and help steer the regulator via collaborative working across government and industry.

They are also required to offer “support and counsel” to the NSTA executive team while providing “constructive challenge” on the delivery of the OGA Plan – the corporate guidance for the organisation which currently runs to 2024.

The reshuffle will mark the second major change at the top of the organisation in around 18 months, after former chief executive Andy Samuel stepped down at the end of 2022, and was succeeded by current boss Stuart Payne.

Applications for the role are open until 2 October 2023, with interviews expected to end by early December.

