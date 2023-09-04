Activists unveil ‘Stop Rosebank’ banner as MPs return to Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Activists unveil ‘Stop Rosebank’ banner as MPs return to Westminster

By Andrew Dykes
04/09/2023, 10:59 am
© Andrea DomeniconiFossil Free London Activists unveil a Stop Rosebank banner on Westminster Bridge.
Activists from campaign group Fossil Free London hung a banner calling for a halt to the Rosebank oil field on Monday morning ahead of MPs’ return to parliament.

The group hung the 15-metre banner reading ‘Stop Rosebank Oil Field’ from Westminster Bridge during rush hour on Monday morning, accompanied by red smoke flares.

The stunt comes as MPs return to parliament after their summer recess and marks the latest in a series of actions aimed at halting development of the Equinor-backed field west of Shetland.

One of the largest untapped resources in UK waters, the field is currently awaiting final approval from government – a move that was widely expected before summer recess began.

Projected to produce 300 million barrels of oil, it remains a battleground for climate campaigners.

Citing figures from pressure group Uplift, Fossil Free members claim that the field would receive £3.75 billion in tax breaks and that burning the oil from Rosebank would produce the same emissions as the worlds’ 28 lowest income countries combined.

Yet proponents, including UK energy security minister Graham Stuart, have argued that if not for the project, oil would be imported from overseas and that demand for oil and gas will persist, regardless of how much – or little – the UK produces.

Monday’s stunt will form part of a wider campaign intended to culminate in three days of action against the Oil & Money summit – now dubbed the Energy Intelligence Forum – from 17-19 October.

Joanna Warrington, a spokeswoman for Fossil Free London, said: “Rishi Sunak wants to give billions of pounds of public money to a giant oil company in exchange for the climate time bomb, which will do absolutely nothing to lower our energy bills. It’s reckless and absurd.

“People want clean, cheap renewable energy, but the government is on autopilot, handing money to their oily chums. Yet again, they are prioritising fossil fuel industry profits over a future safe from climate breakdown. We need to stop Rosebank and drive oily money out of our politics.”

Meanwhile, further action will take place later on Monday as environmental campaigner Chris Packham leads a rally at Parliament Square which will call for an end to new fossil fuel licensing.

Big week for oil industry

In addition to the return from recess, this week also marks one of the oil and gas sector’s largest events – Offshore Europe – in Aberdeen.

Chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK, David Whitehouse, said the event should spark a “national energy debate”.

“Offshore Europe provides a key opportunity for engagement and discussion at a pivotal time for the sector,” he noted.

“We must re-frame our national debate about energy from what we just stop to what we must start. I hope politicians and policy makers take the opportunity to hear first-hand from companies pioneering the technologies and collaborative approaches which can help tackle national challenges securing affordable, reliable and increasingly low carbon energy.

“The UK’s offshore energy sector is expanding its skills and has plans and solutions which can deliver this shared future at pace.”

