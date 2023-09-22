HSE issues second safety warning in wake of missing worker inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE issues second safety warning in wake of missing worker inquiry

HSE is aware of aware of incidents of “damaged and dislodged gratings”on rigs which presented risks of harm to offshore workers..
By Andrew Dykes
22/09/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 22/09/2023, 7:02 am
© Supplied by Steve MacDougall/DCLiberian ship VALARIS 121
Liberian ship VALARIS 121

The UK’s safety regulator has issued a second warning to the offshore sector in the wake of an investigation into a missing worker believed to have fallen through a hole in the deck of a rig.

In a safety alert published this month, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) warned anyone undertaking rig moves in the UK that it is aware of incidents of “damaged and dislodged gratings” that presented risks of harm to offshore personnel.

It’s understood that further enquiries into rig move operations have prompted the regulator to issue the alert, its second in around six months.

Both come in the wake of an investigation into an incident involving 50-year-old Jason Thomas, who went missing from the Valaris 121, 100 miles off Aberdeen, during a rig move in January.

An improvement notice issued by the regulator in March appeared to confirm fears he fell through a hole in the rig’s decking.

In its latest update, the HSE adds: “The grating-systems can be damaged by adverse weather conditions such as wave impact Damage can occur when moving rigs including towing, moving semi-submersibles, jacking, or manoeuvring jack-up rigs.”

It also warns that the condition of these grating systems can also deteriorate over time.

Hazard alert

The latest bulletin indicates that duty holders and offshore installation owners should carry out a risk assessment of the types of grating system used on their assets, and the potential for them to be dislodged or damaged during rig moving operations, by adverse weather and sea state.

“Once you identify any hazards, you should eliminate or control the risks, so far as is reasonably practicable,” the HSE said.

It also instructs operators to review their operational procedures and emergency protocols, noting that in the event of a missing person or person overboard “those involved in rig move operations must ensure that effective emergency response arrangements are in place.”

A previous alert in March called on all duty holders and employers to identify areas of grating, warning of trip hazards and the dangers of crew falling through unsecured flooring or holes left by mossing grates.

At the time, investigations had shown that some fasteners used to secure polymer grating floor sections had not been installed or positioned correctly.

Investigations ongoing

Asked as to the status of the investigation into the incident involving Mr Thomas, an HSE spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Jason Thomas’ disappearance and are liaising with the relevant authorities. We are in contact with Jason’s family, with whom our thoughts remain.”

The regulator said it could not comment further on an ongoing investigation or enforcement action, a decision on which would be for the Crown Office or Procurator Fiscal.

In July oil giant BP (LON: BP) was fined £650,000 after it was found guilty of breaching health and safety rules when a maintenance worker fell to his death.

Sean Anderson, 43, died in September 2014 when he fell through an open grating while working on the Unity platform, located about 110 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

