NSTA approves TotalEnergies’ Alwyn East after year-long wait

TotalEnergies has been granted formal approval to proceed with its Alwyn East development plans, after nearly a year in regulatory limbo.

Plans have been in the works to drill and develop the prospect at the Alwyn field, around 85 miles east of Shetland, since 2021 but have been slow-moving in the wake of bureaucratic and drilling delays.

Paperwork shows the UK Secretary of State approved the project’s Environmental Statement on 11 October 2022, though consent from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) did not come until 20 September 2023.

It is understood that TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) did not submit a formal field development plan for the prospect until some time after drilling began this year, which may have contributed to the nearly year-long gap between the various regulatory nods.

First oil had originally been expected by September 2022, though the delays have pushed completion back.

Meanwhile, drilling was approved last September and began at Alwyn East in early 2023, with the 3/9a-N59 exploration well spudded as an extended reach well from the Alwyn North platform on 16 January.

The well is classed as high temperature (HT), though not high pressure (HP), with pre-drill P10 resources pegged at around 215 billion cubic feet of gas or 26 million barrels of oil.

The latest update from Westwood Global Energy suggests the well has encountered hydrocarbon bearing reservoir, though TotalEnergies has not officially confirmed any results.

When contacted, TotalEnergies declined to comment on the status of the project.

Questioned as to the nature of the approval process, the NSTA said it could not comment on individual cases.

Further life for North Alwyn

Under the 2021 Environmental Statement lodged with the regulator – which covers both drilling and production from the well – TotalEnergies said Alwyn East would be drilled from the existing North Alwyn Alpha (NAA) installation with end of well target around 3.6 miles away.

An existing wellhead at the Alwyn NAA is to be used with no new subsea facilities required, though some new equipment and modifications to existing equipment on the topsides were to be carried out.

Gas production from the development is forecast to reach around 1.5 million cubic metres per day from its second year of production, while oil production would peak at over 900 tonnes per day.

Filings suggest a potential lifespan for the well out to 2040, but potential cessation of production at the wider field could preclude life beyond 2030.

Gas produced from Alwyn East will be comingled at the Alwyn NAA installation and exported into the Frigg UK gas pipeline to the St. Fergus terminal.

Oil is to be exported from the Alwyn NAA installation to the Cormorant Alpha installation and then exported via the Brent System pipeline to Sullom Voe on Shetland.