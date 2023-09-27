Rosebank approval sparks London protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Rosebank approval sparks London protests

By Andrew Dykes
27/09/2023, 1:40 pm
© Supplied by Fossil Free London.Protests by Fossil Free London against the Rosebank field approval.
Protests by Fossil Free London against the Rosebank field approval.

Anti-fossil fuel activists have launched spontaneous protests at government buildings London following the approval of the Rosebank oil field.

Fossil Free London, Stop Rosebank and other campaigners staged a “spontaneous protest” in Westminster on Wednesday morning, following news that the 300-million-barrel development had been signed off by UK regulators.

Campaigners rallied outside the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero on Whitehall Place in London, holding placards and setting off flares.

The development has garnered considerable opposition and various protests in recent months, including a major demonstration in London over the summer backed by climate campaigner Great Thunberg.

Critics have alleged the field’s operators are in line to receive around £3.75 billion in tax breaks to develop the project – though this figure is unconfirmed – and that burning the oil produced would release the same emissions as the worlds’ 28 lowest income countries combined.

Operator Equinor said it is “not tone deaf” to the debate around emissions from the oilfield, and warnings that no new upstream projects should be brought online if the world is to meet global warming targets.

Recognising the latest messages from the IEA, Equinor’s Arne Gurtner said: “As long as society needs and demands oil and gas, Equinor will be there to produce that oil and gas with the lowest production emissions possible.”

A spokesperson for Fossil Free London, Joanna Warrington, said: “Now all Rishi Sunak’s anti net-zero posturing makes sense. Approving Rosebank is a sickening failure. He and his government are refusing to take the era of global boiling seriously, and failing to take action to bring down our unpayable energy bills.

“This disastrous new oil and gas will get sold internationally to the highest bidder, doing nothing to provide energy security. What we need is bold action – renewables and rapid home improvements to insulate this country.

“We need Rosebank like we need a hole in the head.”

© Supplied by Fossil Free London
Fossil Free London staged protests against the approval of the Rosebank field.

The campaigners have already called for another demonstration due to take place this Saturday at noon outside the same department.

Fossil Free London, who organised the protest, has also vowed to shut down the Energy Intelligence Forum in west London next month, where Equinor CEO Anders Opedal is due to speak, among a host of other oil and gas executives and financiers.

Meanwhile other campaign groups have vowed to contest the field via the courts.

Uplift now says it has written to both Secretary of State Grant Shapps and the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), stating it has “strong grounds” to make the case that an approval of Rosebank “would be unlawful.”

