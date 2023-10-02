Orcadian raises £350,000 as farm-out work continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Orcadian raises £350,000 as farm-out work continues

By Andrew Dykes
02/10/2023, 7:45 am
© ShutterstockWestwood offshore rig 2023
Offshore jack up rig.

Orcadian Energy has completed a further share issue, raising funds to progress a proposed farm-out deal and pay off debts.

In a stock market announcement on Monday Orcadian (AIM:ORCA) said it had raised £350,000 through the issue of 2.9 million new ordinary shares at a price of £0.12 each.

This represents a discount of approximately 14% to the closing mid-price of an ordinary share in the company on 29 September 2023, it noted.

It follows news last month that the company had entered a provisional agreement with an operator on a potential farm-in to its £1bn Pilot project in the North Sea.

The unnamed operator has been granted exclusivity until November 30 to complete the deal.

Under the agreement, the new firm would take control of the Pilot project- a 97 million-barrel project in the Central North Sea – with an 81.25% stake.

The partner would pay 100% of the pre-first oil scope, with Orcadian then paying its working interest share of expenditure (18.75%).

Commenting, CEO Steve Brown said: “We are delighted to welcome our new investors on board.  Though more funding was made available to the company from other groups, we are continuing to minimise company overheads whilst seeking to add value per share.”

“We look forward to providing updates on the proposed farm-in to the Pilot Project and the outcome of our applications in the 33rd Offshore Licensing Round.”

Orcadian has made three licence applications as part of the Licensing Round – two in partnership with other companies and one on its own.

One application refers would cover a “viscous oil” prospect, whilst the other two applications are focused on gas opportunities, including a potential “gas-to-wire project” on an appraised discovery, with integrated carbon capture, which could deliver baseload electricity with minimal emissions, te company reported.

It said that assessments suggest P50 sales gas resources across the two gas prospects could amount to 114 billion cubic feet in a discovery, 153 bcf in a near drill-ready prospect and 377 bcf in “leads and less mature prospects.”

An update on these application are expected some time Q4 2023

Orcadian said further funds would be required in the near term to continue to progress its activities and that it would provide further updates “in due course.”

