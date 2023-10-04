Viaro Energy eyes £500m spend in West of Shetland and Southern North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Viaro Energy eyes £500m spend in West of Shetland and Southern North Sea

By Allister Thomas
04/10/2023, 7:58 am Updated: 04/10/2023, 7:58 am
A £416m campaign with Ithaca Energy in the West of Shetland is included in Viaro's plans.

Viaro Energy has outlined £500m spending plans in the UK sector, including new developments in the West of Shetland and Southern North Sea.

The firm, majority owned by CEO Francesco Mazzagatti, said it would get after a collection of targets, acquired after its takeover of Spark Exploration in February this year, in the Shetland region.

Tuck, Boulmer, Cherry and Sammy

“Tuck” will be developed first at a £208m net cost to the company, targeting first gas in 2028, said accounts published by its parent firm.

It has an estimated 87 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable, Viaro said.

The firm is 50% licence holder, with the remainder held by Ithaca Energy, operator of the nearby Cambo oilfield. The overall project is projected at £416m.

The licence also includes a 50% stake in each of the Boulmer, Cherry and Sammy exploration prospects, which include prospective resources totalling 280m barrels net to the company.

Development would boost Viaro’s assets in the region, already owning various stakes in projects in the TotalEnergies-operated Greater Laggan Area.

© Supplied by Viaro Energy
Francesco Mazzagatti, Viaro Energy.

Southern North Sea

Elsewhere, Viaro said development of the Anning and Sommerville gas fields in the Southern North Sea will cost an estimated £351m to reach first gas by Q4 2024.

Viaro acquired a 60% stake in the P2607 licence for the fields, estimated to contain 52m recoverable barrels of oil equivalent, from Hartshead Resources in March.

The £351m is for phase 1 to first gas, while the licence also includes phase 2 for the Hodgkin and Lovelace fields, estimated to contain 23m barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

Viaro Energy Accounts

Despite high oil and gas prices hugely bolstering revenues, Viaro Investment Limited, the ultimate parent, took a loss for the year to December 31, 2022 of £107.4m, compared to a £585.7m profit in 2021.

Revenues climbed from £360m in 2021 to nearly £875m in 2022 on stronger commodity prices.

However production costs and depreciation of assets played a role in denting pre-tax profits, which stood at £341.9m (2021: £703.5m).

It also recognised significantly higher taxes in 2022 at £429.9m, compared to just £53m in 2021, including recognition of £177m over the UK windfall tax.

The firm, which owns RockRose Energy, has stakes in several North Sea oil and gas assets, including Shell’s Nelson facilities, Blake and Ross owned by Repsol Sinopec, and the Greater Laggan Area in the West of Shetland operated by TotalEnergies.

