Jobs promised as Shetland’s Ocean Kinetics invests in Irish marine engineers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Jobs promised as Shetland’s Ocean Kinetics invests in Irish marine engineers

By Andrew Dykes
04/10/2023, 4:14 pm
© Supplied by Ocean KineticsL to R: Martin McGuiness, managing director of MMG Ocean and John Henderson, managing director of Ocean Kinetics.
L to R: Martin McGuiness, managing director of MMG Ocean and John Henderson, managing director of Ocean Kinetics.

Shetland-based Ocean Kinetics has announced a strategic investment in MMG Ocean, in a move set to spur new jobs and facilities.

Ocean Kinetics said on Wednesday it had made a “significant” 25% investment in Killybegs-based MMG, with a view to driving innovation and growth in the marine engineering sector.

The deal – the value of which was not disclosed – will see the two combine their expertise and experience to deliver engineering solutions, welding and fabrication services.

It follows collaboration between the two firms on a number of successful projects, including a clean energy storage system in the aquaculture sector and the construction of marine-grade metal frames for use in offshore wind.

Operating since 1992, Ocean Kinetics offers a range of engineering solutions including fabricating steel, machining and manufacture, inspection and testing, insulation and cladding, and other services such as rope access and underwater works.

The company has workshops and design offices in Shetland as well as two workshops in Aberdeen, a workshop in Orkney, and a sales office in Oban.

The arrangement has already proved “mutually beneficial” Ocean Kinetics said, with work being referred across the two businesses as needed.

Managing director John Henderson said: “We are really excited about our partnership with MMG Ocean, which brings together Ocean Kinetics’ extensive industry experience, market reach, and resources with MMG Oceans’ innovative product development, expertise, and access to European markets.

“It undoubtedly underscores the synergy between the two companies and positions us as industry leaders across a range of sectors.

“Building from an established relationship, we now have a solid base from which to expand our reach and create transformative engineering solutions that bring genuine innovation to the marketplace.”

MMG managing director Martin McGuiness added: “Our collaboration with Ocean Kinetics opens up immense opportunities, and we believe that our partnership will give us the capacity to expand and deliver a much wider offering than each of us currently has.

“Fusing the design expertise and production capacity of both companies gives us the ability to fulfil major contracts in renewables, energy, marine, aquaculture and fisheries, decommissioning, power, and utilities sectors across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and beyond.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts