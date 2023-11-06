UK Government to mandate annual North Sea oil and gas licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK Government to mandate annual North Sea oil and gas licences

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/11/2023, 6:56 am Updated: 06/11/2023, 7:51 am
© Bloombergnorth sea licences

The UK Government plans to award North Sea oil and gas licences every year in new legislation being announced this week.

A new bill, to be introduced in the King’s Speech on Tuesday, would create legislation which will invite applications for new licences on a yearly basis.

Currently there are no fixed terms for North Sea rounds, and the licences awarded in the 33rd round last month were the first in three years.

The new bill would be seen as a shot in the arm for the oil and gas sector, which has had £100bn of projects stalled due to political uncertainty on the future.

Industry bosses have also warned that new production has not been going fast enough to prevent an early end to the North Sea industry.

The government says that introducing annual awards will protect jobs, tax receipts and reduce reliance on imports which have a higher carbon footprint.

It also states that each licensing round will only take place in key tests are met that support the transition to net zero.

However campaign groups, including the NGO Greenpeace, have said it is “backward- “backward-facing” and said it would challenge new licences in court.

The International Energy Agency also said in September that no new long-lead-time oil and gas projects are required if the world is to hit net zero.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been seeking to use oil and gas as a political platform going into the next general election, setting a different path to Labour which has been ambiguous on its position for new licences.

He said: “Domestic energy will play a crucial role in the transition to net zero, supporting jobs and economic growth, while also protecting us from the volatility of international markets and diversifying our energy sources.

“The clarity and certainty that our new legislation will provide will help get the country on the right path for the future.”

Britain is currently dependent on fossil fuels for 75% of its energy needs.

Response

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) CEO David Whitehouse said: ““The UK needs the churn of new licences to manage production decline in line with our maturing basin.

“A predictable licencing process with transparent checks will support the highly skilled people working in the sector, while ensuring the granting of new licences is compatible with energy security and net zero.”

He added: “While we continue to use oil and gas, we should prioritise our homegrown production to support our energy security, our economy, our jobs, and our world class supply chain that will be the foundation of our low carbon future.”

Jon Butterworth, CEO of National Gas, said:“Gas is the backbone of our nation’s energy system – and it is vital we make the most of the abundant resources we have to keep the lights on, homes warm and businesses running.

“That’s why National Gas are delighted to see the government give their firm backing to the UK’s gas sector today – maintaining the security of our energy supply and ensuring we can continue to power the country as we transition towards net zero.”

 

