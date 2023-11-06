UK Government to mandate annual North Sea oil and gas licences

The UK Government plans to award North Sea oil and gas licences every year in new legislation being announced this week.

A new bill, to be introduced in the King’s Speech on Tuesday, would create legislation which will invite applications for new licences on a yearly basis.

Currently there are no fixed terms for North Sea rounds, and the licences awarded in the 33rd round last month were the first in three years.

The new bill would be seen as a shot in the arm for the oil and gas sector, which has had £100bn of projects stalled due to political uncertainty on the future.

Industry bosses have also warned that new production has not been going fast enough to prevent an early end to the North Sea industry.

The government says that introducing annual awards will protect jobs, tax receipts and reduce reliance on imports which have a higher carbon footprint.

It also states that each licensing round will only take place in key tests are met that support the transition to net zero.

However campaign groups, including the NGO Greenpeace, have said it is “backward- “backward-facing” and said it would challenge new licences in court.

The International Energy Agency also said in September that no new long-lead-time oil and gas projects are required if the world is to hit net zero.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been seeking to use oil and gas as a political platform going into the next general election, setting a different path to Labour which has been ambiguous on its position for new licences.

He said: “Domestic energy will play a crucial role in the transition to net zero, supporting jobs and economic growth, while also protecting us from the volatility of international markets and diversifying our energy sources.

“The clarity and certainty that our new legislation will provide will help get the country on the right path for the future.”

Britain is currently dependent on fossil fuels for 75% of its energy needs.

Response

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) CEO David Whitehouse said: ““The UK needs the churn of new licences to manage production decline in line with our maturing basin.

“A predictable licencing process with transparent checks will support the highly skilled people working in the sector, while ensuring the granting of new licences is compatible with energy security and net zero.”

He added: “While we continue to use oil and gas, we should prioritise our homegrown production to support our energy security, our economy, our jobs, and our world class supply chain that will be the foundation of our low carbon future.”

Jon Butterworth, CEO of National Gas, said:“Gas is the backbone of our nation’s energy system – and it is vital we make the most of the abundant resources we have to keep the lights on, homes warm and businesses running.

“That’s why National Gas are delighted to see the government give their firm backing to the UK’s gas sector today – maintaining the security of our energy supply and ensuring we can continue to power the country as we transition towards net zero.”