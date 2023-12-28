‘Great well test’ at UK Crosgan discovery

A test of the Southern North Sea Crosgan discovery has been hailed for its promising results.

Already deemed a “commercial success” by analysts, the results of a well drilled in March by One-Dyas and partner Shell have been published by the NSTA.

According to the data, the 42/15a-4 well, spudded in March, tested 26.5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Deltic Energy, a player in that region which is partnered with Shell on the nearby Pensacola discovery, said it showed the potential of the area.

“Crosgan is a large isolated Zechstein Hauptdolomit platform reef and very similar to Deltic Energy Plc’s Pensacola discovery. The well intersected a 140m thick section of Haupt reservoir and had a great well test at 26.5mmscf/d!

“This further demonstrates the production potential of Zechstein play and the platform reservoir being targeted by the Pensacola appraisal well in 2024. Well done to the team at ONE-Dyas and Shell.”

ONE-Dyas has been asked to comment.

Westwood Energy said earlier this year it deemed the well as a commercial success, based on pre-drill estimations of 300 billion cubic feet of gas.

The analyst firm said the following in June: “The ONE-Dyas-operated 42/15a-4 Crosgan appraisal well completed on 10 June, having spudded on 24 March with the Valaris 123 rig. It was a firm licence commitment well appraising the Zechstein discovery made by well 42/15a-2 in 1990 which tested the Hauptdolomit Z2 sequence at 7.6 mmscfpd post-acidisation.

“The well was prognosed to be drilled to a TD within the Carboniferous, with the potential of encountering a gas bearing Whitby Sandstone Member sequence, which tested at 8.6 mmscfpd in the 42/10b-2 ‘Crosby Carboniferous discovery’ and was also targeted by the 42/15a-3 Crosgan appraisal well.

“The well is understood to have been tested and, based on pre-drill expectations of 300 bcf, Westwood are classifying this well as a commercial success.”