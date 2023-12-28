‘Great well test’ at UK Crosgan discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Great well test’ at UK Crosgan discovery

Allister Thomas
28/12/2023, 7:22 am Updated: 28/12/2023, 8:25 am

© Shutterstock / Frode Koppangcrosgan

A test of the Southern North Sea Crosgan discovery has been hailed for its promising results.

Already deemed a “commercial success” by analysts, the results of a well drilled in March by One-Dyas and partner Shell have been published by the NSTA.

According to the data, the 42/15a-4 well, spudded in March, tested 26.5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Deltic Energy, a player in that region which is partnered with Shell on the nearby Pensacola discovery, said it showed the potential of the area.

“Crosgan is a large isolated Zechstein Hauptdolomit platform reef and very similar to Deltic Energy Plc’s Pensacola discovery. The well intersected a 140m thick section of Haupt reservoir and had a great well test at 26.5mmscf/d!

“This further demonstrates the production potential of Zechstein play and the platform reservoir being targeted by the Pensacola appraisal well in 2024. Well done to the team at ONE-Dyas and Shell.”

ONE-Dyas has been asked to comment.

Westwood Energy said earlier this year it deemed the well as a commercial success, based on pre-drill estimations of 300 billion cubic feet of gas.

The analyst firm said the following in June: “The ONE-Dyas-operated 42/15a-4 Crosgan appraisal well completed on 10 June, having spudded on 24 March with the Valaris 123 rig. It was a firm licence commitment well appraising the Zechstein discovery made by well 42/15a-2 in 1990 which tested the Hauptdolomit Z2 sequence at 7.6 mmscfpd post-acidisation.

“The well was prognosed to be drilled to a TD within the Carboniferous, with the potential of encountering a gas bearing Whitby Sandstone Member sequence, which tested at 8.6 mmscfpd in the 42/10b-2 ‘Crosby Carboniferous discovery’ and was also targeted by the 42/15a-3 Crosgan appraisal well.

“The well is understood to have been tested and, based on pre-drill expectations of 300 bcf, Westwood are classifying this well as a commercial success.”

