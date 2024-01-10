Hunting estimates $925 million in revenue for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hunting estimates $925 million in revenue for 2023

By Mathew Perry
10/01/2024, 8:09 am Updated: 10/01/2024, 8:13 am
© Supplied by DCTMediaHunting Aberdeen windfall tax
Hunting's north-east base at Badentoy Park.

Engineering group Hunting (LSE:HTG) has provided a year-end trading update for 2023, with the company’s revenue expected to rise above $925 million.

Meanwhile, Hunting said it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of $96-$100m.

Hunting said its total sales order book now stands at approximately $575m, up 12% from the end of Q3 2023 and up 21% from the 2022 year-end.

The company said its 2024 EBITDA expectations are unchanged at approximately $125-$135m, driven by its “strong order book”.

Hunting will announce its 2023 final results on February 29.

Hunting chief executive Jim Johnson said the company had delivered another year of strong revenue growth, with EBITDA nearly doubling compared to 2022 as industry activity accelerated during the year.

“The Group’s diverse product lines, including energy-related and non-oil and gas have enabled Hunting to deliver solid top line growth in the year, with sales into South America being strong as drilling in Guyana and Brazil increased, while activity across Asia Pacific accelerated as drilling momentum in India and the Middle East improved,” Mr Johnson said.

“2024 will see another year of EBITDA growth underpinned by our strong sales order book, which is now up 21% compared to a year ago.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts