Hunting estimates $925 million in revenue for 2023

Engineering group Hunting (LSE:HTG) has provided a year-end trading update for 2023, with the company’s revenue expected to rise above $925 million.

Meanwhile, Hunting said it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of $96-$100m.

Hunting said its total sales order book now stands at approximately $575m, up 12% from the end of Q3 2023 and up 21% from the 2022 year-end.

The company said its 2024 EBITDA expectations are unchanged at approximately $125-$135m, driven by its “strong order book”.

Hunting will announce its 2023 final results on February 29.

Hunting chief executive Jim Johnson said the company had delivered another year of strong revenue growth, with EBITDA nearly doubling compared to 2022 as industry activity accelerated during the year.

“The Group’s diverse product lines, including energy-related and non-oil and gas have enabled Hunting to deliver solid top line growth in the year, with sales into South America being strong as drilling in Guyana and Brazil increased, while activity across Asia Pacific accelerated as drilling momentum in India and the Middle East improved,” Mr Johnson said.

“2024 will see another year of EBITDA growth underpinned by our strong sales order book, which is now up 21% compared to a year ago.”