Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK Government makes ‘concession’ on North Sea windfall tax

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/01/2024, 9:19 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
The UK Government will make a change to the windfall tax in the coming months, but fresh calls have been made to scrap the North Sea levy.

From April, the “price floor” mechanism – the point which would end the tax if oil and gas prices drop far enough – will include an adjustment for inflation.

Exchequer Secretary Gareth Davies confirmed the move in a letter to the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), who said the measure was a “concession to protect North Sea jobs” following its campaigning.

However, it is not ultimately expected to be enough to see the levy dropped. Even with the adjustment,  prices are unlikely to reach the trigger threshold of $71.40 per barrel for oil and £.054 pence for gas.

The business organisation has issued a fresh call to scrap the tax, with policy director Ryan Crighton saying “the government needs to go further”.

It comes as the UK Government is pushing through legislation for annual North Sea licences, which Mr Crighton said “will achieve nothing when accompanied by a fiscal regime which is driving companies, investment and jobs away from the UKCS”.

He added: “By their own admission, the original price floor will not be triggered. And even when it is adjusted for CPI inflation that remains the case.

“Put simply, the windfall tax needs to go if we are to avoid a cliff-edge end to our domestic oil and gas industry and the 215,000 jobs it supports across these isles.”

The windfall tax is due to end in March 2028 under current legislation, though it’s not clear how a looming general election – and a potential new government – may impact that.

It comes as the Chamber pointed to investment leaving the sector and the windfall tax causing issues for borrowing, based on the traditional reserves-based lending model.

Price floor

A price floor for the tax, which has seen the headline rate in the North Sea rise to 75%, was announced in June after industry lobbying.

The Energy Security Investment Mechanism (ESIM) – or price floor, which based on a 20-year average to the end of 2022 – will now be adjusted in line with inflation for future tax years.

When the price floor was announced, analysts said forward price curves indicate the relief will never kick in  – something that’s not changing with this new measure.

Investment leaving the sector over windfall tax

Job cuts have been made recently by Harbour Energy and Apache, both citing the windfall tax, while the levy has also been pointed to for accelerated decommissioning of key hubs.

Flows from the Forties pipeline system have also decreased, again being blamed on the levy, and Scotland’s only oil refinery, Grangemouth, faces an uncertain future.

Some firms, like Harbour, have been looking internationally to grow their portfolios with the recently-announced acquisition of Wintershall DEA of Germany.

Mr Crighton said: “We need the remove the EPL to secure the investment required in the energy sector to enhance our energy security today, and to help fund the new technologies of tomorrow.”

