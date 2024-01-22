EnQuest oilfields would shut early under Labour plan, warns CEO

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) CEO Amjad Bseisu has blasted Labour’s plan to block new North Sea drilling as “economically senseless”.

The head of the independent North Sea operator told The Telegraph that the scheme risks bringing rig shutdowns forward by a decade.

EnQuest has several key producing assets in the UK, though many are ageing like Magnus.

Mr Bseisu said that, should a ban on new licences be introduced under Labour’s proposals, both the Magnus platform and Kraken FPSO would become less economic and put at risk of early closure, the newspaper reported.

Magnus would shut 10 years early in the mid-2020s, he said, while Kraken would be five years earlier than its current plan for late 2030s to early 2040s.

He said: “If the Government [under Labour] said there’s no new field licences, it would be economically senseless.

“It will exacerbate the decline of the industry and actually exacerbate the costs to the taxpayer, because we will have to decommission everything sooner rather than later.

“You drill a well and the well declines. Without drilling another well to extract further production, decline rates will be exacerbated.

“And once you get to a certain level in a field, it becomes uneconomic and you have to go to decommissioning. I would assume, in many cases at least, a decade acceleration in field life.”

Labour has been opaque on its UK North Sea plans, having been lambasted for proposals trailed in the summer to block any new domestic developments.

During a trip to Edinburgh in June, Mr Starmer set out his national mission to boost clean energy, but failed to address uncertainty around the future of the North Sea oil and gas sector.

The firm was reported by the Guardian to have pledged to block the Rosebank oilfield, which it later backtracked on.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “preserve” North Sea jobs as part of the green energy mix during a trip to Aberdeen in November.

However Mr Bseisu’s comments appear to contradict that.

He said banning new drilling will mean “we will just end up importing more and destroying jobs in the UK”.

A Labour spokesperson said it was proud of its “close working relationship” with the oil and gas sector.