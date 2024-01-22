EnQuest oilfields would shut early under Labour plan, warns CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest oilfields would shut early under Labour plan, warns CEO

Ceasing new licences will see Magnus and Kraken shut down early, said Amjad Bseisu.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/01/2024, 8:07 am Updated: 22/01/2024, 8:09 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by OEUKEnQuest Labour
EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) CEO Amjad Bseisu has blasted Labour’s plan to block new North Sea drilling as “economically senseless”.

The head of the independent North Sea operator told The Telegraph that the scheme risks bringing rig shutdowns forward by a decade.

EnQuest has several key producing assets in the UK, though many are ageing like Magnus.

Mr Bseisu said that, should a ban on new licences be introduced under Labour’s proposals, both the Magnus platform and Kraken FPSO would become less economic and put at risk of early closure, the newspaper reported.

Magnus would shut 10 years early in the mid-2020s, he said, while Kraken would be five years earlier than its current plan for late 2030s to early 2040s.

He said: “If the Government [under Labour] said there’s no new field licences, it would be economically senseless.

“It will exacerbate the decline of the industry and actually exacerbate the costs to the taxpayer, because we will have to decommission everything sooner rather than later.

“You drill a well and the well declines. Without drilling another well to extract further production, decline rates will be exacerbated.

“And once you get to a certain level in a field, it becomes uneconomic and you have to go to decommissioning. I would assume, in many cases at least, a decade acceleration in field life.”

Labour has been opaque on its UK North Sea plans, having been lambasted for proposals trailed in the summer to block any new domestic developments.

During a trip to Edinburgh in June, Mr Starmer set out his national mission to boost clean energy, but failed to address uncertainty around the future of the North Sea oil and gas sector.

The firm was reported by the Guardian to have pledged to block the Rosebank oilfield, which it later backtracked on.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “preserve” North Sea jobs as part of the green energy mix during a trip to Aberdeen in November.

However Mr Bseisu’s comments appear to contradict that.

He said banning new drilling will mean “we will just end up importing more and destroying jobs in the UK”.

A Labour spokesperson said it was proud of its “close working relationship” with the oil and gas sector.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts