Labour Government would mean ‘fundamental reimagining’ of NSTA, Energy Council says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Labour Government would mean ‘fundamental reimagining’ of NSTA, Energy Council says

By Michael Behr
22/04/2024, 7:00 am
© James McCauley/ShutterstockA report published by the Energy Council has suggested that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) would need a 'fundamental reimagining' under a potential Labour government.
Photo by James McCauley/Shutterstock (13423403fd) Sir Keir Starmer, MP Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, addresses the Labour Party conference. Labour Party Conference 2022, Liverpool

A report published by the Energy Council has suggested that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) would need a ‘fundamental reimagining’ under a potential Labour government.

Senior Portfolio Manager at the Energy Council Charlie Abrines wrote that Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan and its focus on transitioning the UK energy industry away from fossil fuels means the NSTA’s role would need to change.

“Labour’s focus on climate change and net zero commitments underscores the need for a fundamental reimagining of existing regulatory obligations, including the role of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA),” he stated.

“While the NSTA is tasked with maximising the net economic value from oil and gas extraction, Labour’s emphasis on climate considerations may necessitate revisions to existing legislation, such as removing the maximum economic recovery obligation.”

Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan aims to help the UK energy industry transition away from fossil fuels toward renewable and sustainable energy sources.

However, the plan has been criticised for including plans to increase the windfall tax on energy company profits from 75% to 78% and extend the levy’s life until the end of the next parliament (from its current end in March 2028).

It would also scrap investment relief provisions in the tax. The party has also pledged not to issue any new oil and gas licences.

Energy industry figures have criticised the plan, warning it could destroy the UK oil and gas industry, slash hundreds of millions of dollars of value from portfolios and lead to thousands of job losses.

Labour aimed to balance this by committing to spend £28 billion per year on green projects. However, it later cut this £23.7bn per year.

The NSTA’s revised Strategy from 2021 added net zero as one of the organisation’s central obligations, requiring the oil and gas industry to help the UK government meet its 2050 net zero target.

Recommended for you