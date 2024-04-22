Aviation authorities issue alert over Leonardo AW139 used in offshore flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aviation authorities issue alert over Leonardo AW139 used in offshore flights

By Mathew Perry
22/04/2024, 7:00 am
© NHVAn NHV-operated AW139 helicopter
NHV said its AW139 helicopters are not affected by the alert.

Aviation authorities have issued an emergency airworthiness directive relating to the Leonardo AW139 helicopter used in North Sea offshore operations.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive relates to the helicopter’s main landing gear (MLG) shock absorber.

The EASA received reports of “occurrences of a broken eye end of the MLG shock absorber piston rod” of the AW139.

Subsequent investigation determined the cause of the damage was fatigue cracking, and the EASA said the condition “could lead to structural failure of the main landing gear possibly resulting in damage to the helicopter and injury to occupants” if not detected and corrected.

The EASA said Leonardo issued the emergency alert to provide inspection and replacement instructions for the affected part based on the number of landings undertaken by AW139 aircraft.

AW139 North Sea operators

The AW139 is used by a number of offshore operators, including NHV, CHC, OHS, Bristow and Norway’s Lufttransport on behalf of Equinor.

According to Offshore Energies UK, around 15 AW139s are currently operating in the UK continental shelf.

A spokesperson for OHS told Energy Voice: “We continue to operate the aircraft in full compliance with all regulatory and OEM requirements.

A Babcock-operated AW139 helicopter

“Currently our operation is unaffected, and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Bristow said its two AW139 aircraft based in Norwich are also unaffected and the company “meet or exceed all requirements as laid down by regulators”.

Similarly, a spokesperson for NHV said: ‘’We are aware of the safety directive and NHV can confirm this has been implemented across our fleet of AW139 with nil findings, there has been no disruption to our operations.’’

Energy Voice contacted Leonardo and the Civil Aviation Authority for comment.

In 2019, a North Sea AW139 helicopter had to return to base in Aberdeen after parts detached during a flight.

The AW139 was involved in another incident in the Arabian Gulf in 2017 when its pilot ditched the aircraft after engine oil temperatures raised to dangerously high levels.

The EASA also previously issued airworthiness directives for the AW139 relating to a type of rotor component in 2017.

 

 

