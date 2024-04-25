1,100 jobs secured as TotalEnergies extends maintenance contract with PBS

Oil services consortium PBS has secured an extension to a major general maintenance and operations contract (GMOC) across TotalEnergies’ North Sea assets, covering work for 1,100 people.

With over a year still to serve on the existing five-year contract, PBS was already making plans for continued safe and efficient delivery into mid-2025.

After 2023 concluded with a positive performance outcome for PBS across the range of services covered under the contract, PBS are pleased to announce that TotalEnergies has chosen to initiate this extension of the original contract.

This extends the GMOC services through to May 2026.

The largest GMOC of its kind in the UK, PBS delivers integrated operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, facilities management, and access solutions through its 1,100 staff on TotalEnergies’ offshore sites, at Shetland Gas plant and onshore at the PBS headquarters in Westhill.

The GMOC was initiated between TotalEnergies and PBS (an Aberdeen-based consortium comprised of Ponticelli UK, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Semco Maritime) in 2020 and after a challenging start which included navigating the COVID pandemic, PBS have established themselves as an exemplary choice for integrated services delivery under the GMOC model.

PBS GMOC director Adam Mason said: “We’re delighted and proud to have the opportunity to continue to strengthen our relationship with TotalEnergies through this contract extension which adds longevity and security for our team. The decision to proceed with PBS is testament to our safe and efficient delivery of the GMOC services.

“During 2023 we saw a step-change improvement in critical work-streams including reduction of SECE backlog, safe and timely shutdown delivery and an excellent overall safety record which involved 2 million man hours liquidated in the year.

“This milestone announcement is meaningful for PBS and allows us to press ahead with our five-year strategic plan across TotalEnergies’ seven sites. We are looking forward to embarking on new and exciting projects including shutdown delivery, maintenance management system optimisation and supporting milestone projects with safety, efficiency and cost optimisation all central principles to our service delivery.”

Nicolas Payer, Managing Director, TotalEnergies E&P UK said: “Safe and efficient operations remain at the centre of the GMOC partnership between TotalEnergies and PBS. Following progress in these areas, we look forward to continuing that good trend over the next two years.”