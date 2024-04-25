1,100 jobs secured as TotalEnergies extends maintenance contract with PBS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

1,100 jobs secured as TotalEnergies extends maintenance contract with PBS

By Michael Behr
25/04/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 25/04/2024, 9:03 am
© Supplied by Culzean platformculzean electrification totalenergies
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform.

Oil services consortium PBS has secured an extension to a major general maintenance and operations contract (GMOC) across TotalEnergies’ North Sea assets, covering work for 1,100 people.

With over a year still to serve on the existing five-year contract, PBS was already making plans for continued safe and efficient delivery into mid-2025.

After 2023 concluded with a positive performance outcome for PBS across the range of services covered under the contract, PBS are pleased to announce that TotalEnergies has chosen to initiate this extension of the original contract.

This extends the GMOC services through to May 2026.

The largest GMOC of its kind in the UK, PBS delivers integrated operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, facilities management, and access solutions through its 1,100 staff on TotalEnergies’ offshore sites, at Shetland Gas plant and onshore at the PBS headquarters in Westhill.

The GMOC was initiated between TotalEnergies and PBS (an Aberdeen-based consortium comprised of Ponticelli UK, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Semco Maritime) in 2020 and after a challenging start which included navigating the COVID pandemic, PBS have established themselves as an exemplary choice for integrated services delivery under the GMOC model.

PBS GMOC director Adam Mason said: “We’re delighted and proud to have the opportunity to continue to strengthen our relationship with TotalEnergies through this contract extension which adds longevity and security for our team. The decision to proceed with PBS is testament to our safe and efficient delivery of the GMOC services.

“During 2023 we saw a step-change improvement in critical work-streams including reduction of SECE backlog, safe and timely shutdown delivery and an excellent overall safety record which involved 2 million man hours liquidated in the year.

“This milestone announcement is meaningful for PBS and allows us to press ahead with our five-year strategic plan across TotalEnergies’ seven sites. We are looking forward to embarking on new and exciting projects including shutdown delivery, maintenance management system optimisation and supporting milestone projects with safety, efficiency and cost optimisation all central principles to our service delivery.”

Nicolas Payer, Managing Director, TotalEnergies E&P UK said: “Safe and efficient operations remain at the centre of the GMOC partnership between TotalEnergies and PBS. Following progress in these areas, we look forward to continuing that good trend over the next two years.”

Recommended for you

Tags