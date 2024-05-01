HSE blasts Diamond for poor procedures ahead of incident at BP field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

HSE blasts Diamond for poor procedures ahead of incident at BP field

The Ocean GreatWhite rig was working for BP in the West of Shetland when the incident took place
By Michael Behr
01/05/2024, 10:53 am Updated: 01/05/2024, 11:55 am
© Supplied by -Diamond Offshore Drilling rig incident
Footage of the 'equipment incident' on the Ocean GreatWhite.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has criticised Diamond Offshore Drilling for failing “to provide comprehensible instructions” ahead of the collapse of a piece of kit while drilling a BP project West of Shetland.

The body visited Diamond’s Ocean GreatWhite drilling rig, where the vessel’s lower marine riser package “unintentionally separated” during a storm of 1 February this year.

During the inspection on 12 February, an HSE representative reviewed Diamond’s documents outlining the controlling procedure for assembling a riser package, dated 4 December 2023.

HSE’s improvement notice on the company noted several omissions in the documents, including “no specific roles and responsibilities of persons within the company who were to perform the various actions required for the assembly of the riser package”.

The improvement notice also said that the procedure “did not contain any verification or assurance checks to confirm that the requirements of the procedure had been complied with, including such critical operations as locking the tension ring to the outer barrel of the slip joint.

“In addition, there were no records maintained to demonstrate that the work had been carried out to the requirements of the procedure.”

HSE said that Diamond Offshore Drilling “failed to provide comprehensible instructions to ensure that the riser package is assembled correctly, the necessary levels of verification and assurance checks have been identified, records to be maintained and those involved have clearly stated roles and responsibilities”.

The incident took place while Ocean GreatWhite was working on BP’s Schiehallion field in the West of Shetland.

Diamond said that no drilling was taking place when the incident occurred and that no oil or gas escaped.

BP had contracted Diamond Offshore Drilling to perform a five-well campaign across Schiehallion and the Ben Lawers project as part of an $80m contract.

Energy Voice previously obtained footage of the marine riser falling into the ocean.

The vessel had to return to Kishorn after the incident, and is expected to remain off rate until late May or early June.

BP declined to comment when contacted, while Diamond had not responded by the time this story was published.

