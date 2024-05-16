Chevron asset sale to end 55-year North Sea presence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Chevron asset sale to end 55-year North Sea presence

By Michael Behr
16/05/2024, 4:20 pm
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is set to exit the UK North Sea as it looks to sell its remaining oil and gas assets in the region, Reuters has reported.

The move would mark the end of the US supermajors presence in the region after more than 55 years.

Sources told Reuters that the planned divestment comes as Chevron prepares to acquire Hess for $53 billion. The purchase will include assets sales of $10-15bn.

Chevron’s UK North Sea assets include a 19.4% stake in the BP-operated Clair oilfield in the West of Shetland.

Chevron is also seeking to sell its interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal, along with stakes in the Ninian and SIRGE pipeline systems.

Reuters reported one industry source saying that the sale could raise up to $1bn, excluding tax benefits. They also told the news outlet that the process is expected to be formally launched in June.

Chevron has said that the sale will not impact the operations at the company’s international headquarters in London or its technology centre in Aberdeen.

Chevron previously moved its Aberdeen employees to an office block on the third floor of Marischal Square 2.

The move followed the sale of its UK North Sea business to Ithaca Energy as part of a £1.6bn deal completed in November 2019.

This saw Ithaca take up the lease on Chevron’s former base at Hill of Rubislaw in Aberdeen and retained 450 Chevron employees, including 200 offshore.

 

