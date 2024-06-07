Norwegian gas flows resume to England after pipeline repair

Supplies of Norwegian gas to northern England have resumed via the Langeled pipeline after damage was discovered on the Sleipner Riser platform, Reuters has reported.

Citing live data from UK system operator National Gas, the agency said that Britain’s Easington import terminal received gas from Langeled at a rate of 44.5 mcm per day, starting at 04:46 GMT.

The Norwegian gas outage began on 2 June after a crack was found on a two-inch pipeline onboard Equinor’s offshore Sleipner Riser platform, which connected two pieces of the Langeled pipeline.

The interruption pushed European benchmark gas prices up to 38.56 euros per MWh.