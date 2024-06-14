Power Moves: New recruits for Asco and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Power Moves: New recruits for Asco and more

By Michael Behr
14/06/2024, 5:32 pm
© Supplied by ASCOASCO head of new energy and net zero Thuy Tien Le Guen Dang.
ASCO head of new energy and net zero Thuy Tien Le Guen Dang.

Thuy Tien Le Guen Dang has been promoted to head of new energy and net zero at logistics management specialist ASCO.

In this senior role, Thuy Tien will take forward the company’s ambition to substantially grow its global footprint in new energies while working to achieve net zero across all of its own facilities by 2040.

Thuy Tien holds an MBA from Robert Gordon University and joined ASCO five years ago as group marketing and communications manager.

In September 2021, she became group sustainability and marketing manager to advance ASCO’s sustainability goals.

“The two aspects of my role are inter-related. The energy transition is all about getting a low-carbon energy system. There are huge opportunities for ASCO in the new energy markets as a key enabler with proven expertise in the delivery of projects from logistics consultancy through to operational delivery and coordination,” said Thuy-Tien.

Trevor Hutchings has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Association of Renewable Energy & Clean Technology (REA).

Trevor succeeds Dr Nina Skorupska, who leaves the REA after more than ten years in the post.

Trevor’s immediate priority will be to press the incoming government to put the energy transition and net zero front and centre in its legislative programme.

The REA has urged all UK political parties to promote and commit to policies that support sustainable energy growth, low-carbon innovation and the country’s legally binding net zero carbon emissions targets.

Prior to taking over the chief executive role at the REA, Hutchings was partner for sustainability at international consulting firm BIP.

Hutchings said: “I take up my role at the REA as the country goes to the polls, and we reach an inflexion point in the journey to a sustainable, low-carbon future. Net zero is within our grasp and the actions taken by the next administration will determine whether we get the job done.

“The businesses that make up the UK clean energy and technology industries – many of whom are our members – have the innovation, skills and expertise to cement the UK’s position as climate leader.”

VK Gupta has been appointed as the new head of safety and risk management at Inverroy Crisis Management.

This strategic hire aligns with Inverroy’s mission to expand its resilience services, helping organisations prepare for and protect against disruptive events.

With an engineering and operations background and 35 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry, both offshore and onshore, VK brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

Commenting on his new position within Inverroy, VK said: “I am thrilled to join such an innovative and dedicated team at Inverroy. Their commitment to providing top-tier resilience solutions to clients is truly inspiring. The opportunity to collaborate with Inverroy’s esteemed clients marks an exciting new chapter in my career.”

