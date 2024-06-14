Power Moves: New recruits for Asco and more

Thuy Tien Le Guen Dang has been promoted to head of new energy and net zero at logistics management specialist ASCO.

In this senior role, Thuy Tien will take forward the company’s ambition to substantially grow its global footprint in new energies while working to achieve net zero across all of its own facilities by 2040.

Thuy Tien holds an MBA from Robert Gordon University and joined ASCO five years ago as group marketing and communications manager.

In September 2021, she became group sustainability and marketing manager to advance ASCO’s sustainability goals.

“The two aspects of my role are inter-related. The energy transition is all about getting a low-carbon energy system. There are huge opportunities for ASCO in the new energy markets as a key enabler with proven expertise in the delivery of projects from logistics consultancy through to operational delivery and coordination,” said Thuy-Tien.

Trevor Hutchings has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Association of Renewable Energy & Clean Technology (REA).

Trevor succeeds Dr Nina Skorupska, who leaves the REA after more than ten years in the post.

Trevor’s immediate priority will be to press the incoming government to put the energy transition and net zero front and centre in its legislative programme.

The REA has urged all UK political parties to promote and commit to policies that support sustainable energy growth, low-carbon innovation and the country’s legally binding net zero carbon emissions targets.

Prior to taking over the chief executive role at the REA, Hutchings was partner for sustainability at international consulting firm BIP.

Hutchings said: “I take up my role at the REA as the country goes to the polls, and we reach an inflexion point in the journey to a sustainable, low-carbon future. Net zero is within our grasp and the actions taken by the next administration will determine whether we get the job done.

“The businesses that make up the UK clean energy and technology industries – many of whom are our members – have the innovation, skills and expertise to cement the UK’s position as climate leader.”

VK Gupta has been appointed as the new head of safety and risk management at Inverroy Crisis Management.

This strategic hire aligns with Inverroy’s mission to expand its resilience services, helping organisations prepare for and protect against disruptive events.

With an engineering and operations background and 35 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry, both offshore and onshore, VK brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

Commenting on his new position within Inverroy, VK said: “I am thrilled to join such an innovative and dedicated team at Inverroy. Their commitment to providing top-tier resilience solutions to clients is truly inspiring. The opportunity to collaborate with Inverroy’s esteemed clients marks an exciting new chapter in my career.”