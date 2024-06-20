Report finds BP contributes £17bn to UK economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Report finds BP contributes £17bn to UK economy

By Mathew Perry
20/06/2024, 9:37 am
BP logo on a banner at Offshore Europe 2023. P&J Live.

Supermajor BP (LON:BP) contributed £17.1bn to the UK economy in 2023 according to a new report by Oxford Economics.

The company’s 2023 UK Economic Impact Report showed BP supported approximately 81,000 jobs across the country, including around 16,000 directly employees.

In Scotland, the report found BP contributed £2.2bn in gross value add to the economy and supported around 11,000 jobs including around 2,100 BP employees.

BP spent close to £5.3bn with around 3,100 suppliers across the UK, with around £720m spent in Scotland.

BP said it plans to invest up to £18bn in the UK energy system by the end of 2030, including expanding its electric vehicle charging network.

The firm is also developing new offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and carbon capture projects.

In total, BP paid £1.9bn in taxes in 2023, including £626m as part of the Energy Profits Levy windfall tax.

North Sea operations

BP produced 59 million barrels of oil equivalent from its North Sea operated facilities in 2023.

This included the start up of production from the Seagull field, as well as progress on its Murlach development and a new gas pipeline on Shetland.

BP North Sea senior vice president Doris Reiter said the company’s legacy in the region “provides the foundations from which a successful energy transition can be delivered”.

© Supplied by BP
BP’s ETAP Facilities, North Sea.

“I’m seeing it already in our North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen where teams supporting our oil and gas business now work alongside colleagues involved in offshore wind, hydrogen and CCS projects,” Ms Reiter said.

Responding to the report, Aberdeen Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy director Ryan Crighton said it is “essential reading” for UK politicians in the lead up to the election.

Mr Crighton said major energy companies have “unfairly been framed as a problem for the UK, rather than the solution to some of our biggest challenges”.

“Companies like BP make an enormous contribution to the UK economy, as is evidence by this research,” he said.

“For every person it directly employs in Scotland, the company supports another four jobs in the supply chain.

“Protecting that supply chain should be a top priority for all parties as we enter this key moment in the energy transition – and to do that, our policy makers need to work in partnership with the companies, like BP, which are bringing forward the investment we need to get to net zero.”

