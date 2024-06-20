RenQuip launches new tool to drive £6m revenue target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

RenQuip launches new tool to drive £6m revenue target

By Michael Behr
20/06/2024, 3:49 pm Updated: 20/06/2024, 3:49 pm
© Supplied by RenQuipRenQuip directors John Morgan and Marc Gerrard
RenQuip directors John Morgan and Marc Gerrard

Aberdeen-based manufacturer of hydraulic and mechanical equipment RenQuip has launched its new range of flange spreading wedges to drive towards its revenue forecasts of over £6 million in the next three years.

The Viper-28 is designed and manufactured at RenQuip’s Aberdeen facility, with the company describing it as the most powerful flange spreader on the market.

Weighing 5kg, the Viper-28 boasts a spreading force of 28 tonnes and a precision tip measuring just 5mm.

Aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, the Viper-28 is designed to assist in flange maintenance and prevent leakages. Additionally, it can run on biodegradable oil for environmentally conscious applications.

Managing director of RenQuip Marc Gerrard said: “Our team has dedicated thousands of hours to engineering, design, and testing. The launch of the Viper-28 represents our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

“This groundbreaking product not only showcases our technical expertise but also solidifies our position in the market as a premium brand. We are excited to continue providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions and a world-class customer experience.”

RenQuip is a leading original equipment manufacturer operating in both local and international markets including the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iraq, South Korea, Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Turkey, Greece, Lithuania, Ukraine, Croatia, Holland, Norway, and Denmark.

Formed in 2022, RenQuip has invested over £1m in stock and securing distributorships for renowned brands in the UK such as Norbar, Atlas Copco, Festec, and Climax H&S Tool.

The group was founded by entrepreneurs Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan through their investment vehicle I7V Renewables.

The group also offers rental, sale and maintenance services on a wide range of controlled bolting, in-situ machining, and specialist construction equipment through coveted agreements with leading global manufacturers.

