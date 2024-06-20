RenQuip launches new tool to drive £6m revenue target

Aberdeen-based manufacturer of hydraulic and mechanical equipment RenQuip has launched its new range of flange spreading wedges to drive towards its revenue forecasts of over £6 million in the next three years.

The Viper-28 is designed and manufactured at RenQuip’s Aberdeen facility, with the company describing it as the most powerful flange spreader on the market.

Weighing 5kg, the Viper-28 boasts a spreading force of 28 tonnes and a precision tip measuring just 5mm.

Aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, the Viper-28 is designed to assist in flange maintenance and prevent leakages. Additionally, it can run on biodegradable oil for environmentally conscious applications.

Managing director of RenQuip Marc Gerrard said: “Our team has dedicated thousands of hours to engineering, design, and testing. The launch of the Viper-28 represents our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

“This groundbreaking product not only showcases our technical expertise but also solidifies our position in the market as a premium brand. We are excited to continue providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions and a world-class customer experience.”

RenQuip is a leading original equipment manufacturer operating in both local and international markets including the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iraq, South Korea, Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Turkey, Greece, Lithuania, Ukraine, Croatia, Holland, Norway, and Denmark.

Formed in 2022, RenQuip has invested over £1m in stock and securing distributorships for renowned brands in the UK such as Norbar, Atlas Copco, Festec, and Climax H&S Tool.

The group was founded by entrepreneurs Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan through their investment vehicle I7V Renewables.

The group also offers rental, sale and maintenance services on a wide range of controlled bolting, in-situ machining, and specialist construction equipment through coveted agreements with leading global manufacturers.