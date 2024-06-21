UK banks no longer finance nation’s small oil and gas producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK banks no longer finance nation’s small oil and gas producers

By Bloomberg
21/06/2024, 6:54 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyEni Neptune deal
Neptune Energy's Cygnus field (pictured).

There is no longer a single British bank financing the smaller independent oil and gas producers that account for the bulk of output and investment in the North Sea, according to Neptune Energy.

“The future of the North Sea is now dependent upon the US banks or Norwegian banks and not on the UK banks,” Julian Regan-Mears, vice president of strategy, integration and corporate affairs at Neptune Energy, an oil and gas explorer, said at an event hosted by Offshore Energies UK in London. “If you aren’t able to generate cash from your existing business, you aren’t able to recycle that capital and make investments in the energy transition.”

Changes in the tax regime, in particular a windfall levy on oil and gas introduced two years ago and extended until March 2029, has affected independent oil and gas producers listed in the UK and their ability to raise money. Bank financing for the sector is typically based on the value of reserves, which drops when there’s an increase in the tax rate. This means producers can borrow less, said Regan-Mears.

“We’ve seen reserve-based-lending values reduced considerably, 25% to 40% in some cases” said Regan-Mears.

The comments from Neptune Energy, which operates the UK’s largest single producing gas field supplying around 6% of UK gas, highlight growing challenges for the North Sea industry. Keir Starmer’s Labour Party — which is poised to win in the UK’s general election according to opinion polls — plans to increase the windfall tax by 3 percentage points and extend it to the end of the next Parliament, as well as reducing tax allowances related to investments. The party also plans to stop issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses.

Those initiatives could lead to more consolidation in the British oil and gas industry, according to Regan-Mears. “When bank finance reduces then scale tends to win so the bigger you are the more successful you are,” he said.

