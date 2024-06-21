New North Sea oil and gas ‘largely irrelevant’ for energy security, ECIU says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New North Sea oil and gas ‘largely irrelevant’ for energy security, ECIU says

ECIU analysis argues for heat pumps and EVs backed by UK renewables over new North Sea licences.
By Mathew Perry
21/06/2024, 10:35 am Updated: 21/06/2024, 2:18 pm
© ShutterstockECIU North Sea oil gas
Two oil rigs in silhouette during sunrise in the North Sea.

UK homes switching to heat pumps and electric vehicles would do more for energy security and reducing import dependence than new North Sea oil and gas, according to a new report.

Analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) found UK homes could reduce their dependence on foreign energy imports by 80% by 2030 by making the switch, alongside better insulation and increasing renewable energy production.

The ECIU said an average British home currently relies on imports for around two thirds of its energy usage.

This is mainly due to foreign fossil fuel imports for petrol cars, gas boilers and gas powered electricity stations.

The ECIU said focusing on reducing fossil fuel demand and ramping up renewables could mean a British household requires just 3.4MWh of imported energy in 2030.

That equates to an 80% reduction compared to a typical household in 2024.

Without these measures, the ECIU said due to the “inevitable decline” of North Sea oil and gas “irrespective of whether exploration continues”, a typical home would import 3MWh more energy in 2030, a rise of 20% compared to 2024.

Comparing the two scenarios, the energy usage of the “net zero” household supported by UK renewables would be almost 85% lower by 2030 according to the ECIU analysis.

‘Energy patriotism’

ECIU head of analysis Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin said not focusing on increasing renewables means “you’re not focused on energy independence”.

“If you want your home to be ‘energy patriotic’, running off more homegrown British energy, then electric heat pumps and EVs powered by British renewable electricity will cut your foreign energy dependence massively,” he said.

North Sea ECIU © Supplied by Orsted
Orsted’s Hornsea One wind farm.

“New exploration in the North Sea is largely irrelevant for energy security, likely to make only a very marginal difference, and certainly not to bills given prices are largely set internationally.”

Dr Cran-McGreehin said the next UK government has a “real opportunity” to help British households make the switch to renewables.

“With the International Energy Agency predicting a glut of oil in the next five years and the North Sea being an expensive basin to operate in, any new drilling simply may not be competitive as oil prices plummet,” he said.

Licensing and offshore supply chain

According to trade association Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), 70% of demand on the offshore energy supply chain is servicing oil and gas activity.

OEUK forecasts this is likely to be the largest source of activity until at least 2026/27, the point when offshore wind and carbon storage project activity could ramp up significantly.

OEUK warns ending new licensing will hamper investment in the offshore supply chain required for the rollout of renewables projects.

Similarly, a drilling industry body recently warned the viability of UK renewables projects is at risk due to the exodus of drilling rigs from the North Sea.

© Kris Miller
Wind turbine and rig at Forth Ports, Dundee.

Offshore industry representatives argue future North Sea exploration licences are an important factor in improving overall UK energy independence and security.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen warns tens of thousands of Scottish jobs rely on achieving a successful clean energy transition, which in part requires sustained activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

 

Recommended for you

Tags