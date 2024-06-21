GB Energy takes the heat at Aberdeen hustings event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

GB Energy takes the heat at Aberdeen hustings event

By Erikka Askeland
21/06/2024, 5:03 pm
© DC ThomsonSpeakers at a hustings event in Aberdeen
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce hosted hustings at the Sir Ian Wood Building, Robert Gordon University, hosted by Fergus Mutch with Scottish Conservative and Unionist John wheeler, Scottish Labour's Lynn Thomson, Scottish Liberal Democrat: Jeff Goodhall and Scottish National Party: Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Calls for clarity over what kind of company GB Energy will be if Labour wins the next general election emerged at a hustings event in Aberdeen where the oil and gas industry was a major topic of debate.

Questions were raised over whether or not Labour’s proposed energy company would produce energy or invest in energy production – or both – at the event hosted by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) and Robert Gordon University (RGU).

However, it also emerged that if a Scottish Government plan to set up a retail energy company had gone ahead it would likely have been “blown up” by energy price rises in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Energy policy centre stage

SNP candidate Stephen Flynn, who is looking to retain his seat in Aberdeen South, said Labour’s decision to scrap its pledge to invest £28billion per year to develop net zero capacity would have “huge” impact on the region and its ambitions to be a “net zero” capital.

SNP candidate Stephen Flynn speaks at a hustings © DC Thomson
Stephen Flynn called for investment as “oil and gas is not going to last forever”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“That £28bn is no longer on the table and the impact of that is huge, particularly for Aberdeen,” he said.

“Because we know that oil and gas is not going to last forever. But we know that we can have a just, sustainable transition that builds and creates jobs for the future. We only do that though investment.”

Labour’s Lynn Thomson, an Aberdeen city councillor and trade unionist who is fighting for the seat in Aberdeen North, said the party’s proposed GB Energy would help unlock private investment particularly in energy, infrastructure including connections to the UK grid.

She said it would be both an investment vehicle and would generate energy but that its activity would “evolve as time passes”.

© DC Thomson
Labour’s Lynn Thomson said she hoped to make the case for GB Energy “loud and clear”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Flynn pressed her on where the company would be located. “Where should it be headquartered? If there are going to be a ton of civil service jobs put behind this hopefully it is going to be in Aberdeen, because why wouldn’t it be in Aberdeen given the expertise we have here.”

He said both Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar have given contradictory accounts about GB Energy’s core function.

He added: “Myself and everyone else I’ve spoken to in industry wants to know exactly what it is going to do to unlock the investment that is required. Because if you are not going to sell energy or produce energy, you’re doing something entirely different to what is being proposed.

“We need certainty on this because industry deserves certainty in order to get the energy transition right.”

He said the failure of the recent allocation round five of the UK government’s contracts for difference scheme, designed to fund development of renewables, had failed to attract any investors in offshore wind. This and the UK government’s windfall tax on oil and gas firms is “causing investors to not want to invest. If that’s the case then Aberdeen’s future is in question.”

As the exchange got a little heated, he admitted that SNP plans under former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to set up a not-for-profit Scottish energy company – which would have sold power to consumers – would have been “blown apart” in the energy price surge that occurred in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For her part, Thomson said she would like to see GB Energy based in the Granite city. Previously, Sarwar told Press and Journal political editor Adele Merson at an E-FWD event that while Aberdeen has “very strong case” as base for GB Energy, but there were “lots of pitches” about where it should be including Glasgow and Inverclyde.

She said: “If I am fortunate enough to be elected as your representative for Aberdeen North, I will ensure Aberdeen’s claim to be the centre of GB Energy is heard loud and clear at the heart of the next government.”

John Wheeler, who is contesting Aberdeen South for the Conservatives, said his party wants to “advocate for the end of the windfall tax and will do so as soon we can get through the next parliament”.

He said he had been against his own party’s imposition of the EPL. “Anyone who has seen my social media posts will know that I was extremely critical of my own party and chancellor in the extension of the EPL in the budget earlier this year.”

Jeff Goodhall, Scottish Liberal Democrats’ candidate for, Aberdeen South, took aim at the Conservative government and said pleas for support for the oil and gas industry have not been listened to.

“The Conservatives only look at oil and as a cash cow. As does Labour. If Labour goes ahead with their policies there will be a massive reduction in jobs because there is no real plan for the north-east.”

