CNOOC North Sea offshore workers accept increased pay offer

Offshore workers on CNOOC installations in the North Sea have accepted an increased pay deal following a union recognition agreement.

Around 140 Unite members employed on the Scott, Buzzard and Golden Eagle platforms voted to accept the 12.5% increase to base pay, plus a lump sum of £2,000.

The new pay deal, covering technicians and senior technicians, comes after Unite and CNOOC signed a union recognition agreement in May last year.

Unite said the deal represents the “first test” of the new agreement, and the union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said it “clearly shows the benefits” being in a union recognised workplace.

“Members joined Unite as they wanted to have their workplace issues fully addressed, and we have now started delivering for them,” Ms Graham said.

Unite regional secretary John Boland said the deal with CNOOC was the first pay negotiation since the recognition agreement in 2023.

© Supplied by CNOOC

“We have now begun the process of addressing years of no pay increases and stagnating wages,” Mr Boland said.

Energy Voice contacted CNOOC for comment but the company could not provide a response before publication.

CNOOC North Sea

Following the deal, CNOOC appears to have largely avoided a wave of workplace unrest across the North Sea in the past year.

Offshore workers ranging from helicopter pilots to chemists have downed tools in recent months, with unions increasingly pursuing recognition agreements.

North Sea medics are also making efforts to unionise over dissatisfaction with pay and conditions.

Apart from CNOOC, Unite has recently secured recognition deals cover North Sea workers on Equinor and Repsol installations.