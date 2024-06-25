CNOOC North Sea offshore workers accept increased pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

CNOOC North Sea offshore workers accept increased pay offer

By Mathew Perry
25/06/2024, 12:12 pm
© Supplied by CNOOCUnite cnooc
Cnooc's Buzzard platform in the North Sea.

Offshore workers on CNOOC installations in the North Sea have accepted an increased pay deal following a union recognition agreement.

Around 140 Unite members employed on the Scott, Buzzard and Golden Eagle platforms voted to accept the 12.5% increase to base pay, plus a lump sum of £2,000.

The new pay deal, covering technicians and senior technicians, comes after Unite and CNOOC signed a union recognition agreement in May last year.

Unite said the deal represents the “first test” of the new agreement, and the union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said it “clearly shows the benefits” being in a union recognised workplace.

“Members joined Unite as they wanted to have their workplace issues fully addressed, and we have now started delivering for them,” Ms Graham said.

Unite regional secretary John Boland said the deal with CNOOC was the first pay negotiation since the recognition agreement in 2023.

north sea exits © Supplied by CNOOC
CNOOC’s Golden Eagle platform.

“We have now begun the process of addressing years of no pay increases and stagnating wages,” Mr Boland said.

Energy Voice contacted CNOOC for comment but the company could not provide a response before publication.

CNOOC North Sea

Following the deal, CNOOC appears to have largely avoided a wave of workplace unrest across the North Sea in the past year.

Offshore workers ranging from helicopter pilots to chemists have downed tools in recent months, with unions increasingly pursuing recognition agreements.

North Sea medics are also making efforts to unionise over dissatisfaction with pay and conditions.

Apart from CNOOC, Unite has recently secured recognition deals cover North Sea workers on Equinor and Repsol installations.

