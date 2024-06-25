Three60 Energy snaps up Aberdeen’s Samphire Subsea in £multi-million deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Three60 Energy snaps up Aberdeen’s Samphire Subsea in £multi-million deal

By Erikka Askeland
26/06/2024, 12:01 am
Walter Thain, chief executive of Three60 Energy
Acquisitive Three60 Energy has acquired Aberdeen-based engineering firm Samphire Subsea to meet growing demand for work in decommissioning and floating offshore wind work in the future.

Walter Thain, group CEO of Three60 Energy, said the addition of Samphire firm filled what had been a “missing part of the jigsaw” on the growing company’s capabilities, particularly subsea.

The value of the deal was not disclosed but it was a multi-million pound transaction, he confirmed.

The move comes after Three60 confirmed it had won two major contracts with Sumitomo Electric, which is building a subsea cables factory in the Highlands at Nigg.

Visualisation of a crane gantry © Supplied by Three60 Energy
An visualisation of the crane gantry systems Three60 Energy will supply for the Sumitomo high voltage cable factory in the Highlands.

He said: “That [Sumitomo] is all about providing electrical cable for Scottish offshore wind. This subsea element for us allows that cable to be placed in the right place, allows the design of those cables to be placed on the seabed appropriately.

“For us this is a real continuation and commitment to investing in that Scottish homegrown energy transition supply chain.”

New era for Samphire

Samphire was established in Aberdeen 12 years ago by husband and wife team Paul and Karen Soutar.

Thain said they and the firm’s team of around 20 staff will “swap boiler suits” and join 360.

The latest acquisition represents a continuation of the company’s diversification strategy over the last two years.

Last year Three60, which is majority-owned by Simmons Private Equity, acquired stablemates Pryme Group and Flexlife to take its headcount to 1,000.

The rational for the integration was less about consolidation and more a “positioning for growth”, Thain said.

“It has allowed us to grow our business and take other elements of Pryme and Flexlife and move them into other geographies.

“If you consider we set up in early 2017 and now seven years later we’ve got 1,000 people across our business, it is quite a significant achievement.”

The firm now has around 20 offices and hubs in Norway, Malaysia and has plans to open a Middle East operation in Abu Dhabi.

Thain, who joined the business in 2018 from Petrofac, added 360 was not “backing away” from its oil and gas business. He said: “We also need to prepare ourselves for the future.

“We have really diversified our business to become a wider energy services company,” said Thain. “We are now 35% non-oil and gas. We have done that through acquisitions and investment in the Scottish supply chain.”

Paul Soutar © PRESS AND JOURNAL
Samphire Subsea’s Paul Soutar welcomed a new chapter in his firm’s growth. Image: COLIN RENNIE/ DC Thomson.

Paul Soutar, managing director of Samphire Subsea said: “We are excited for this next chapter in our growth, with the full support of Three60 and its complementary range of services and products, the acquisition will allow us to offer an enhanced service to our customers.

“Not only is the acquisition transformative for our customers, it offers enhanced opportunities for career growth for our people who have been with us on our growth journey over the past 12 years.”

