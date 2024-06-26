Aberdeen’s Onboard Tracker, ATPI expand offshore travel hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Onboard Tracker, ATPI expand offshore travel hub

By Michael Behr
26/06/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 26/06/2024, 7:05 am
© Supplied by Onboard TrackerSome of the people behind the new offshore travel hub. From left to right: ATPI general manager Zara Higgins; ATPI head of operations & customer experience Nicola Reith; Solab IT Services business development manager Emily Reid; Solab IT services managing director Kevin Coll.
Aberdeen-based crew management software provider Onboard Tracker has partnered with corporate travel company ATPI to expand its online offshore travel operations hub.

Developed by digital tech company Solab IT Services, the software manages a suite of crewing related operations, offering a centralised system for requesting and tracking every stage of offshore travel to automate manual tasks in one place.

This tracks over 100,000 energy, renewables and marine personnel, in over 110 countries, across 8,000+ on and offshore sites.

Onboard Tracker expects the tie up with ATPI to reduce booking times, leading to cost savings for its clients. These include major global names like Subsea 7, which currently uses Solab’s online hub for key operations including global personnel logistics and planning, crew rotations, training, certification and competence.

With corporate travel for the energy and marine sector being more complex than other sectors, travel costs are often a major expense for companies with large workforces.

The expanded hub offers to save clients money by reducing the time spent on organising crew travel and logistics.

It will also help control travel costs, streamline the process for tax refunds, reduce the time spent on the reconciliation of payments, and will provide access to data such as carbon emissions and traveller wellbeing to support companies with their ESG commitments.

Onboard Tracker and ATPI are both based in Solab’s Bridge House on Bridge St.

Solab has been operational in Aberdeen since 1992 and is one of the city’s longest established IT firms.

Onboard Tracker founder Kevin Coll said: “Our strategic partnership with ATPI is the perfect example of industry collaboration leading to enhanced digital efficiencies and cost savings for clients. A culmination of our combined expertise will allow us to continue developing cutting-edge solutions for the energy and renewables sectors.

“We’ve been working hard on this project for two years with the experienced and knowledge team at ATPI for what we hope will be just the first step towards future growth through progressive technology between our two companies.”

ATPI regional managing director Europe & Middle East Adam Knights said: “This partnership is set to be a game changer. By integrating our technology with Onboard Tracker, we have filled a key functionality gap, allowing for seamless travel booking and management. This end-to-end solution streamlines travel bookings, creating a solution the global energy and shipping sectors have been waiting for.

“We look forward to continued success and global scalability with the team at Onboard Tracker.”

