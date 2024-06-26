Aberdeen’s Onboard Tracker, ATPI expand offshore travel hub

Aberdeen-based crew management software provider Onboard Tracker has partnered with corporate travel company ATPI to expand its online offshore travel operations hub.

Developed by digital tech company Solab IT Services, the software manages a suite of crewing related operations, offering a centralised system for requesting and tracking every stage of offshore travel to automate manual tasks in one place.

This tracks over 100,000 energy, renewables and marine personnel, in over 110 countries, across 8,000+ on and offshore sites.

Onboard Tracker expects the tie up with ATPI to reduce booking times, leading to cost savings for its clients. These include major global names like Subsea 7, which currently uses Solab’s online hub for key operations including global personnel logistics and planning, crew rotations, training, certification and competence.

With corporate travel for the energy and marine sector being more complex than other sectors, travel costs are often a major expense for companies with large workforces.

The expanded hub offers to save clients money by reducing the time spent on organising crew travel and logistics.

It will also help control travel costs, streamline the process for tax refunds, reduce the time spent on the reconciliation of payments, and will provide access to data such as carbon emissions and traveller wellbeing to support companies with their ESG commitments.

Onboard Tracker and ATPI are both based in Solab’s Bridge House on Bridge St.

Solab has been operational in Aberdeen since 1992 and is one of the city’s longest established IT firms.

Onboard Tracker founder Kevin Coll said: “Our strategic partnership with ATPI is the perfect example of industry collaboration leading to enhanced digital efficiencies and cost savings for clients. A culmination of our combined expertise will allow us to continue developing cutting-edge solutions for the energy and renewables sectors.

“We’ve been working hard on this project for two years with the experienced and knowledge team at ATPI for what we hope will be just the first step towards future growth through progressive technology between our two companies.”

ATPI regional managing director Europe & Middle East Adam Knights said: “This partnership is set to be a game changer. By integrating our technology with Onboard Tracker, we have filled a key functionality gap, allowing for seamless travel booking and management. This end-to-end solution streamlines travel bookings, creating a solution the global energy and shipping sectors have been waiting for.

“We look forward to continued success and global scalability with the team at Onboard Tracker.”