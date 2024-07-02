Survey aims to help firms tackle challenge of supporting offshore workers’ mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Survey aims to help firms tackle challenge of supporting offshore workers’ mental health

By Michael Behr
02/07/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 02/07/2024, 11:30 am
© Supplied by IADCFormer chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Darren Sutherland discusses the launch of a new offshore worker mental health survey
Chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Darren Sutherland

The IADC’s former North Sea Chapter’s chairman championed the offshore energy industry’s “first” mental health survey soon after his organisation rolled out questions to the workforce.

Ex-chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Darren Sutherland said: “The industry has a responsibility to ensure that places of work are safe environments in which to operate – not only physically but also mentally.”

However, he added: “It is unrealistic to expect that individual companies and industry bodies can provide a solution to every individual’s mental health concerns.

“This will require joined up thinking and a collaborative drive across industry to be successful.”

To help better understand the mental health challenges facing the industry, the IADC, working with Step Change in Safety and the Marine Safety Forum, recently launched a survey to gauge the offshore workforce’s mental and physical health.

The questions aim to gather insights into the wellbeing of employees across the energy industry “to provide benchmark data on how the offshore workforce perceive how mental health and overall wellbeing is being handled in the offshore energy sector,” Sutherland said.

“There are many surveys and data points measuring perceptions of mental health out there but this survey is the first that is specifically focussed on the offshore energy space in the North Sea.”

Last year a report published by the IADC found that 40% of onshore and offshore remote rotational shift workers experienced suicidal thoughts some or all of the time while on duty.

After its initial report, the IADC launched the call to arms in the form of a Mental Health Charter as it looked for more industry support for a 10-point plan to improve the mental well-being of workers in the North Sea.

“This should then clearly frame the challenges that we face and inform us on where strengths and weaknesses in the implementation of mental health and wellbeing practice lies,” Sutherland said.

The questionnaire will close on Monday 26th August, with the results informing the development of new programmes, resources and initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of the energy industry workforce.

“The results will be used to develop what I hope will be the first of many annual reports into the mental health and wellbeing of our workforce,” Sutherland added.

“With this first report we will be able to establish a baseline from which to measure tangible improvements.

“Once we have a clear understanding of where we stand, we also intend to use the data to help guide industry in the development of appropriate resources, provide additional support and influence key stakeholders on our goal of driving a legacy of change in how mental health is viewed and managed across the workforce.”

Recommended for you

Tags