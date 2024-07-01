Orcadian agrees further loan extension with Shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Orcadian agrees further loan extension with Shell

By Mathew Perry
01/07/2024, 7:24 am Updated: 01/07/2024, 9:09 am
© Shutterstockdabinett horizon
Sunset in North Sea with a oil platform.

North Sea operator Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA) has announced an agreement for a further extension to its $1.4 million loan repayment to a Shell subsidiary.

Orcadian said Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO) agreed an extension to 5 July.

Orcadian said it now expects to drawdown around $1.43m to settle the outstanding loan this week to STASCO from its undisclosed partner in the Pilot field.

Upon repayment of the loan, Orcadian will provide the partner with a security over its 18.75% interest in the Pilot field, with the loan intended to be settled from a separate deal on the firm’s Earlham discovery in the Southern North Sea.

Orcadian first announced a proposed farm-in or joint venture arrangement on the licence containing the Earlham discovery in May.

Earlham licence

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) awarded the licence to Orcadian earlier this month as part of the latest tranche of the 33rd licensing round.

Orcadian said the SNS licence contains the Earlham discovery, with a P50 contingent resource of 114 billion cubic feet (bcf) of sales gas.

The licence also contains a potential redevelopment project at the decommissioned Orwell gas field (30 bcf of gas) and the Clover prospect, which Orcadian said has a P50 prospective resources of 153 bcf of gas.

Orcadian previously floated a plan to use the gas licence to feed a floating power station connected to offshore wind infrastructure.

Under the deal, the farm-in partner will acquire an interest in all or part of the licence while Orcadian will remain operator until the assessment phase for the Earlham project is complete.

After that, the partner is expected to become operator to prepare the field development plan (FDP) and deliver the project.

Once the transaction is complete, Orcadian said the partner will pay a fee, still to be agreed, and will fund all of the Earlham and Orwell development costs.

The partner will also pay for the licence work programme and other costs until first gas production, Orcadian said.

Orcadian has granted the partner exclusivity until the end of this year.

 

Recommended for you

Tags