CalEnergy seeks to drill two new North Sea exploration wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

CalEnergy seeks to drill two new North Sea exploration wells

By Michael Behr
02/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Bureau Veritas SolutA picture of a North Sea oil and gas platform
Oil and gas central processing platform

CalEnergy Resources is seeking a partner to drill two new exploration and appraisal wells, according to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database.

While the specific location of the wells is currently being finalised, the drilling will be based in the Southern North Sea near infrastructure owned by the Saturn Banks joint venture.

CalEnergy anticipates that one open water well will be drilled within the 53/1b block. This will be drilled to a nominal depth of around 8,000 feet with work taking place over a maximum of 45 days.

The second well will be drilled to a nominal depth of around 10,500 feet with an anticipated work duration of up to 60 days.

The tender also comes with the potential for a further four open-water or platform-based wells.

In addition, there is potential for up to three well abandonments across two fields in up to roughly 30 metres water depth, including platform based wells that will require a drilling unit to assist with platform interfacing.

The tender is expected to go out from 1 August 2024 and has a value of less than £25 million.

CalEnergy has also put out a call for a contractor to assist with decommissioning two wells at its Elland development in block 49/21 in the Southern North Sea.

The company is seeking a vessel-based conductor to perform cutting and retrieval on the 49/21-10 and 49/21-10A open-water E&A wells, both categorised as AB2.

The group intends to complete the final abandonment of two wells by severing and recovering two subsea conductor stumps.

The scope of work for the completion of the well abandonments is to recover both conductors from at least 10 feet below the mudline, requiring the supply of cutting equipment and a suitable means of applying sufficient force to recover the equipment.

Like the first tender, this contract has a value of less than £25 million and is expected to go out from 1 August 2024.

Thistle decommissioning

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) also released calls for work to plug and abandon wells on its Thistle development.

The two tenders cover seabed clearances and the removal and disposal of COS Tanks and SALM Base.

The tenders are expected to go out on 1 September 2024 and both have values below £25m.

The Thistle discovery well was drilled in July 1973, with the field using a 60 slot platform for its 51 development wells.

In October 2019, Thistle Alpha was downmanned and production was temporarily suspended before being re-manned to enable well plug and abandonment to recommence.

Thistle Alpha is scheduled to go to Aker Solutions’ yard in Norway for dismantling, some time from 2025 onward.

Several P&A campaigns have already been executed, in parallel with production operations.

Recommended for you

Tags