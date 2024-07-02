CalEnergy seeks to drill two new North Sea exploration wells

CalEnergy Resources is seeking a partner to drill two new exploration and appraisal wells, according to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database.

While the specific location of the wells is currently being finalised, the drilling will be based in the Southern North Sea near infrastructure owned by the Saturn Banks joint venture.

CalEnergy anticipates that one open water well will be drilled within the 53/1b block. This will be drilled to a nominal depth of around 8,000 feet with work taking place over a maximum of 45 days.

The second well will be drilled to a nominal depth of around 10,500 feet with an anticipated work duration of up to 60 days.

The tender also comes with the potential for a further four open-water or platform-based wells.

In addition, there is potential for up to three well abandonments across two fields in up to roughly 30 metres water depth, including platform based wells that will require a drilling unit to assist with platform interfacing.

The tender is expected to go out from 1 August 2024 and has a value of less than £25 million.

CalEnergy has also put out a call for a contractor to assist with decommissioning two wells at its Elland development in block 49/21 in the Southern North Sea.

The company is seeking a vessel-based conductor to perform cutting and retrieval on the 49/21-10 and 49/21-10A open-water E&A wells, both categorised as AB2.

The group intends to complete the final abandonment of two wells by severing and recovering two subsea conductor stumps.

The scope of work for the completion of the well abandonments is to recover both conductors from at least 10 feet below the mudline, requiring the supply of cutting equipment and a suitable means of applying sufficient force to recover the equipment.

Like the first tender, this contract has a value of less than £25 million and is expected to go out from 1 August 2024.

Thistle decommissioning

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) also released calls for work to plug and abandon wells on its Thistle development.

The two tenders cover seabed clearances and the removal and disposal of COS Tanks and SALM Base.

The tenders are expected to go out on 1 September 2024 and both have values below £25m.

The Thistle discovery well was drilled in July 1973, with the field using a 60 slot platform for its 51 development wells.

In October 2019, Thistle Alpha was downmanned and production was temporarily suspended before being re-manned to enable well plug and abandonment to recommence.

Thistle Alpha is scheduled to go to Aker Solutions’ yard in Norway for dismantling, some time from 2025 onward.

Several P&A campaigns have already been executed, in parallel with production operations.