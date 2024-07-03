Balmoral Group appoints Sarah Jane Hogg non-executive director

Balmoral Group has appointed Sarah Jane Hogg as a non-executive director.

Ms Hogg currently serves as chief executive of Friends of Anchor, a charity dedicated to supporting people in the north of Scotland who are affected by cancer or a blood disorder. She has held the position since 2011.

In addition to her role at Friends of Anchor, Ms Hogg serves as a trustee of the Milne Family Foundation, the charitable organisation established by her father, Sir James Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group.

Sir James said that Ms Hogg’s appointment “will provide her with an in-depth understanding of how the group operates, ensuring we continue to support both Friends of ANCHOR and the Milne Family Foundation well into the future”.

He added: “Sarah’s extensive experience in public engagement will offer the Balmoral Group board a fresh perspective as we continue to diversify our operations.”#

Balmoral widens scope

Her appointment marks a significant step in Balmoral’s commitment to broadening its expertise and maintaining its strong support for charitable organisations.

The announcement of the appointment came as Balmoral confirmed the completion of a multi-million pound deal to buy a hotel.

Last month it emerged that Sir James, 83, one of the best-known businessmen in Aberdeen, was to become the proud owner of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

Balmoral acquired Aberdeen’s only five-star hotel from the Spence family, who have operated on its current site at Pitfodels since 1993.

Ms Hogg said: “Balmoral Group has always been a significant part of family life, and I am excited to join the board and be actively involved in the business.

“It is crucial that the Balmoral Group board encompasses a wide range of experiences beyond its traditional manufacturing background, especially as we embark on new ventures such as the recent acquisition of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.”

Balmoral became the key sponsor of Friends of Anchor when the charity was set up in 1997. The Aberdeen firm covers all the charity’s running costs so all funds raised go to support its work, including its funding for Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.