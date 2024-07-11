UK government denies it has banned new North Sea drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK government denies it has banned new North Sea drilling

Government insists oil and gas firms that have already applied for licences to explore and drill in the North Sea will not be blocked.
By Erikka Askeland
11/07/2024, 12:33 pm Updated: 11/07/2024, 4:24 pm
© Jacob King/PA WireEd Miliband
Secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband has not intervened in the NSTA's licensing round, sources confirmed Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

The Government has denied claims that energy secretary Ed Miliband has acted to ban oil and gas companies from new drilling in the North Sea.

And while the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (Desnz) said it would stick to Labour’s manifesto pledge to end the issuing of new licences to drill oil and gas fields, it has rubbished claims that applications already made would be scrapped.

Sources close Desnz insisted claims there had been an immediate North Sea oil ban were “inaccurate”.

In a strongly worded statement, a government spokesman said a report suggesting the Labour energy secretary had intervened in the licensing process of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) as “complete fabrication”.

A story in the Telegraph said Miliband had overruled officials at the regulator who were in the process of approving applications made by oil and gas firms to explore areas in the North Sea.

The Telegraph claimed Miliband had told NSTA “not to approve a new round of drilling that was slated for confirmation in the coming weeks” and to “block them all”.

The NSTA launched its 33rd North Sea licensing round in October 2022 during the brief reign of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In early May, before the general election had been called, NSTA said that “a small number of remaining applications” had yet to be decided and that “a few more licences may be offered at a later date”.

The report added that the decision to stop the licences being awarded followed “crisis meetings” held between Miliband and his aides following a request for information about the last remaining applications.

In a statement, a Desnz spokesperson said: “This piece is a complete fabrication – it invents meetings and decisions that have not taken place.

“As previously stated, we will not issue new licences to explore new fields. We will also not revoke existing oil and gas licences and will manage existing fields for the entirety of their lifespan.

“We are working with the North Sea Transition Authority to ensure a fair and balanced transition in the North Sea.”

A spokesperson for the NSTA said: “We follow the policy direction set by the government of the day.”

This story has been updated to include comment from Desnz.

