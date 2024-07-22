Perenco completes velocity string campaign at West Sole gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Perenco completes velocity string campaign at West Sole gas field

By Mathew Perry
22/07/2024, 7:39 am
© Supplied by PerencoPerenco West Sole Charlie Platform.
Perenco UK has completed a velocity string installation campaign across five wells at the West Sole Charlie platform in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

Perenco said the campaign, conducted by its Petrodec HAEVA rig, delivered sustained production gains of around +5 MMscf/d.

Each of the five wells are now seeing improved production rates and running with 100% uptime, rather than requiring cycling.

Two of the wells which have been restarted were previously shut-in and not producing, Perenco said. The net effect is a new production rate for the West Sole field sustained above the 30 MMscf/d level.

The firm previously deployed this technique in 2020 at the nearby Perenco-operated Hyde field and is now evaluating other SNS fields, such as Apollo, for similar potential.

Perenco UK SNS managing director Jo White said: ““Demand for gas in the UK is set to remain high, so enhancing recovery from domestic gas fields is vital for both energy security and for improving overall emissions intensity.

“Local natural gas resources have a significantly lower carbon footprint than imported liquified natural gas (LNG), which today accounts for a high proportion of the balance of supply.”

West Sole

Located 43 miles east of Perenco’s Dimlington terminal on the Yorkshire Coast, West Sole was the first offshore natural gas field to be developed in the UK.

Since 1967, White said it has delivered cumulative production of more than 2.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

“It remains a significant production hub in the SNS offshore gas network, with potential for future development and tie-in of nearby gas discoveries,” White said.

“Through renewal and application of new technology a sustainable and productive future remains possible for decades to come for the West Sole field.”

