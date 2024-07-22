Perenco completes velocity string campaign at West Sole gas field

Perenco UK has completed a velocity string installation campaign across five wells at the West Sole Charlie platform in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

Perenco said the campaign, conducted by its Petrodec HAEVA rig, delivered sustained production gains of around +5 MMscf/d.

Each of the five wells are now seeing improved production rates and running with 100% uptime, rather than requiring cycling.

Two of the wells which have been restarted were previously shut-in and not producing, Perenco said. The net effect is a new production rate for the West Sole field sustained above the 30 MMscf/d level.

The firm previously deployed this technique in 2020 at the nearby Perenco-operated Hyde field and is now evaluating other SNS fields, such as Apollo, for similar potential.

Perenco UK SNS managing director Jo White said: ““Demand for gas in the UK is set to remain high, so enhancing recovery from domestic gas fields is vital for both energy security and for improving overall emissions intensity.

“Local natural gas resources have a significantly lower carbon footprint than imported liquified natural gas (LNG), which today accounts for a high proportion of the balance of supply.”

West Sole

Located 43 miles east of Perenco’s Dimlington terminal on the Yorkshire Coast, West Sole was the first offshore natural gas field to be developed in the UK.

Since 1967, White said it has delivered cumulative production of more than 2.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

“It remains a significant production hub in the SNS offshore gas network, with potential for future development and tie-in of nearby gas discoveries,” White said.

“Through renewal and application of new technology a sustainable and productive future remains possible for decades to come for the West Sole field.”