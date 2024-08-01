Accountant brings bargain Aberdeen Airport car park back to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Accountant brings bargain Aberdeen Airport car park back to life

The plan comes as passenger numbers bounce back after hitting rock bottom during the pandemic.
By Isaac Buchan
01/08/2024, 5:27 pm
© Isaac Buchan/DCT MediaDavid Milne, owner of ParkABZ, at his site in Dyce
David Milne, owner of ParkABZ, at his site near the Cairn Industrial Estate, Dyce. Isaac Buchan/DCT Media

An Aberdeen accountant has brought a 750-space car park at the airport back to life – as he aims to shake up the market by offering a new concept to a growing number of flyers.

David Milne, 53, says he has crunched the numbers, and realised he can offer a service with “door-to-door transfer, total security, and cheaper than the rest”.

ParkABZin Dyce ParkABZ,

The site is just up the road from Cairn Industrial Estate, and was previously operated by Aberdeen Airpark, who closed down just as the pandemic struck.

But David feels there is now a gap in Aberdeen Airport parking, and he hopes his “£1 a day” promotion can fill up his 750 spaces in no time.

David hopes he can turn what was empty land just a year ago into a roaring success.

Car park brought back to life

His site, which is a four minute drive from the airport, has a storied history.

The car park is built on top of the former Dyce quarry, which was repurposed as a workers camp for conscientious objectors during the First World War.

More recently, It was the home of Aberdeen Airpark for 17 years.

And now David, who has owned the land since the mid-1990s, is giving the parking game a shot with his new Park ABZ site.

David Milne, owner of ParkABZ © Isaac Buchan/DCT Media
David Milne, owner of ParkABZ, at his site in Dyce. ParkABZ, Cairn Industrial Estate, Dyce, Aberdeen. Isaac Buchan/DCT Media ‘We needed to do something here to get the business goi

The site had been sitting empty for years before the 53-year-old decided he “needed to do something to get the business going”.

“We own various other properties in Aberdeen and this one sitting empty is no good,” David explains.

Due to the council now charging rates for empty land, he worked out the maths and returned the empty site back to its former use offering Aberdeen Airport parking.

David, a chartered accountant, tells me he can offer parking at cheap rates.

“Parking is a very lucrative business,” he adds.

“If it works and you get the numbers, you’re laughing.

“£2 a day for a car doesn’t sound much, but there are 365 days in a year, and 750 spaces, so when you multiply it all, the number gets quite good.”

How is the parking situation at Aberdeen Airport?

Aberdeen Airport’s footfall continues to rise following the major drop that all airports saw during the pandemic, meaning more options are needed for drivers.

Three helicopter operators serving North Sea installations are also based at Aberdeen’s Dyce airport, Offshore Helicopter Services, NHV and CHC.

Park ABZ is just one of those servicing airport travellers needing to park their vehicles.

Aberdeen Airport offers its own parking service right at the front door, and a shuttle service which is a two minute transfer to the terminal.

Airparks Express also offers a service from a spot beside the Crowne Plaza hotel, which is a five-minute walk from the airport.

Last year, the company was given permission to expand its base on International Gate following a rise in demand.

Airport chiefs were accused of “not wanting competition” when they unsuccessfully tried to block it.

As of February, the owners of Aberdeen Airport raised its Express park and drop off fee to  £5.50 for 15 minutes.

For one week’s parking, the airport’s shuttle service and Airparks both come to £64.99.

Whereas David’s new venture costs just £37, which includes the £1 per day parking charge plus transfer to and from the terminal.

So what’s the catch?

Park ABZ is able to offer lower prices due to it being further from the airport than others. While this might be seen as a downside, the businessman says he has developed a way to make it work.

Customers have to turn up and call for a pre-booked shuttle, which takes them down to the airport.

The accountant explains: “It is a bit more work that you need to book in advance, make a phone call to arrange a taxi, jump out your car into a cab for a five minute run and repeat on the way back.

“But realistically, you do it once and it’s just like taking the bus into town.”

He adds: “It’s a simple operation if you’re prepared to do that little bit of effort.

“We’ll give it a bash and if it works, fantastic, if not we’ve got a plan B, a plan C, because that’s business.”

 

